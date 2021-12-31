Soros Capital Management Llc Buys Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Target Corp

New Purchases: GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, EQRX, TJX, KO, FTCH, META,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Roblox Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Target Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Soros Capital Management Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 4,630,292 shares, 45.57% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,495 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,700 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,750 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,149 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2727.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.96%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $298.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 66,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 125,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 481,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.070800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.624800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 170,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2631.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 7,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 36.39%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.