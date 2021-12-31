Pinz Capital Management, LP Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Intuit Inc, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, RBC Bearings Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, SV, MUDS, MUDS, HCP, XLK, NU, BMAC, CHGG, IP, PENN, RUN, ALL, C, PSX, EXAS, XEL, STNE, FCEL, SKLZ, COUP, DOCU, BYND, SPCE, TDOC, DKNG, PTON, FUBO, ZM, AI, SIER, AFL, BKKT, IOT, NSTB, FLYA, IMAQ, HHLA, ETAC, RVAC, XOP, LEG, ENER, STWD, BACA, SANB, SNOW, OXUS, CENQ, MIT, JETS, ALTU, BNNR, TMHC, SNRH, TWND, BK, HBI, HTH, JOFF, ZION, CIIG, COF, WU, VRRM, BTAQ, AACI, BLNG, AHPA, GIA, IYT, CHWA, DMAQ, INAQ, DSAQ, MAQC, MEOA, SWAG, TMKR, SCOA, DTRT, SLAC, VHAQ, FSNB, PRBM, IPO, DRAY, ENPC, AVAC, ZNTE, GSAQ, ADC, BMAQ, SWSS, GATE, TWLV, CDW, EXFY, NFE, PRAA, XLY, BOAC, MLAC, AUB, DTM, LOPE, HOPE, INCY, COOP, NKTX, RNST, SCHN, SLAB, SCOB, AEHA, AMTI, BLFS, CRS, FOX, GOAC, RICO, TACA, CHKP, CUBE, FLAG, FLAG, KCGI, CRU, PRLD, WARR, CHAA, KAII, DWIN, PGRW, NAAC, PV, DTOC, FSSI, SPK, PAQC, CLBR, EVOJ, INKA, OSTR, SDAC, AGAC, KNSA, CLAQ, GLPI, OCAX, APP, BNIX, CLAS, STKL, WRAC, HPX, SLAM, ARGU, EQHA, GAPA, MEAC, WMG, GPAC, PIAI, LSPRU, CLOE, PICC, VTAQ, BHSE, MSAC, DILA, PONO, PSAG, KRYS, XPO, ADEX, GLEE, HAAC, ISLE, ISLE, RCHG, COVA, DLCA, HIGA, NRAC, PRSR, ACAH, CAS, ECVT, ISAA, PCPC, SPTK, EDNC, FOUN, GLSPT, FTEV, KRNL, ARRW, HYAC, HYAC, UPTD, ATVC, WINV, IMPX, APSG, ESM, FACT, JCIC, AUR, FOCS, APCA.U, CNTQ, FSRX, RCLF, ABGI, PRPB, ITQ, BITE, FOXW, IGAC, IMGN, KINZ, KAIR, MXCT, REFI, ARTE, SWET, BLU, MACC, TSPQ, ZWRK, BTWN, KIII, WQGA, NVSA, APAC, SAGAU, BOAS, CFFE, GACQ, PMGM, SSAA, RAM, LHC, TBSA, TEKK, TINV, PX, BCAC, CCAI, COLI, MCAF, SHAC, TETC, PFDR, AEAC, OXAC, PLMI, VCKA, AAQC, ASAQ, GIW, GLHA, GGMC, PUCK, GAMC, HCAR, KLAQ, PBAX, SBII, FRON, GLTA, HSAQ, IBER, ITHX, ACII, BGSX, DKDCA, HLAH, IPVA, KSI, NSTC, OEPW, PTOC, ROCG, VELO, CSTA, LNFA, FINM, AKIC, TWNI, VLAT, AFAQ, ADRA, ARBG, CPUH, DNZ, DHHC, EAC, EDTX, EDTX, EPWR, GWII, HPLT, LJAQ, TMAC, NBST, OTEC, SHQA, POND, BWC, BYTS, TRON, EBAC, MACA, TIOA, TRCA, TZPS, LU, AMAO, BLTS, CTAQ, DHBC, FZT, FVT, GGGV, GXII, GNAC, HCII, HIII, IIII, KWAC, LMAO, LFTR, LION, LION, MACU, MON, NOAC, OTRA, OHPA, PPHP, PAFO, VII, TLGA, ZT, ASPC, BLUA, CLAY, MITA, CLAA, COOL, EUCR, FLAC, LVRA, MBTC, OMEG, PHIC, POW, ROSE, VCXA,
- Added Positions: INTU, XBI, RPHM, VECT,
- Reduced Positions: XLV, LESL, BRP, OPEN,
- Sold Out: ROLL, LYV, INVH, REXR, BILL, H, APG, COTY, DLR, SAFE, FRSH, FRSH, MRVI, STT, BXMT, VICI, LSI, TIXT, OCDX, MCFE, TWKS, EQT, AVTR, CERT, TOST, OLPX, HUT, ELY, ONON, FIGS, ASND, OPCH, ASO, LAW, MEG, CWAN, SE, WSC, SRAD, BMBL, DH, BROS, AGL, CLVT, RELY, MCB, NGMS, STER, ESMT, GLBE, FORG, SOVO, ARBK, GTES, ACT, ACT, GOOG, AMZN, DIA, AAPL, MSFT, GHRS, ADGI, PRCT, AKA, HLTH, JNJ, FB, TYRA, BRLT, UNM, DOCN, SQQQ, CRWD, PRGO, THRN, NOV, FMTX, ATNX, SRRK, GBNH, EWCZ, KRE, ANNX, ESGR, ABCB, BLKB, FFIN, SFNC, SNDX, CHCO, ESPR, SEIC, AEL, L, ORCL, ANAB, OMGA, LFUS, HARP, MPLN, TMP, ADVM, AXTI, KALV, CSSE, AVRO, PASG, FOXF, IBB, MTSI, BKE, TISI, ALGN, AMD, SIVB, VRTS, CTLT, F, AVNT, IQV, WSM, NET, DRVN, ALKT, ENTG, LULU, POWI, MDB, DDOG, AFRM, TNYA, PLTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pinz Capital Management, LP
- Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 78,722 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 9,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8900.00%
- Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) - 453,398 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 418,516 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 418,516 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 78,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 453,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 418,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 418,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 45,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 8900.00%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $524.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 111.76%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $5.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)
Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VectivBio Holding AG by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.83 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5.
