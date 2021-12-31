Pinz Capital Management, LP Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Intuit Inc, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, RBC Bearings Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, SV, MUDS, MUDS, HCP, XLK, NU, BMAC, CHGG, IP, PENN, RUN, ALL, C, PSX, EXAS, XEL, STNE, FCEL, SKLZ, COUP, DOCU, BYND, SPCE, TDOC, DKNG, PTON, FUBO, ZM, AI, SIER, AFL, BKKT, IOT, NSTB, FLYA, IMAQ, HHLA, ETAC, RVAC, XOP, LEG, ENER, STWD, BACA, SANB, SNOW, OXUS, CENQ, MIT, JETS, ALTU, BNNR, TMHC, SNRH, TWND, BK, HBI, HTH, JOFF, ZION, CIIG, COF, WU, VRRM, BTAQ, AACI, BLNG, AHPA, GIA, IYT, CHWA, DMAQ, INAQ, DSAQ, MAQC, MEOA, SWAG, TMKR, SCOA, DTRT, SLAC, VHAQ, FSNB, PRBM, IPO, DRAY, ENPC, AVAC, ZNTE, GSAQ, ADC, BMAQ, SWSS, GATE, TWLV, CDW, EXFY, NFE, PRAA, XLY, BOAC, MLAC, AUB, DTM, LOPE, HOPE, INCY, COOP, NKTX, RNST, SCHN, SLAB, SCOB, AEHA, AMTI, BLFS, CRS, FOX, GOAC, RICO, TACA, CHKP, CUBE, FLAG, FLAG, KCGI, CRU, PRLD, WARR, CHAA, KAII, DWIN, PGRW, NAAC, PV, DTOC, FSSI, SPK, PAQC, CLBR, EVOJ, INKA, OSTR, SDAC, AGAC, KNSA, CLAQ, GLPI, OCAX, APP, BNIX, CLAS, STKL, WRAC, HPX, SLAM, ARGU, EQHA, GAPA, MEAC, WMG, GPAC, PIAI, LSPRU, CLOE, PICC, VTAQ, BHSE, MSAC, DILA, PONO, PSAG, KRYS, XPO, ADEX, GLEE, HAAC, ISLE, ISLE, RCHG, COVA, DLCA, HIGA, NRAC, PRSR, ACAH, CAS, ECVT, ISAA, PCPC, SPTK, EDNC, FOUN, GLSPT, FTEV, KRNL, ARRW, HYAC, HYAC, UPTD, ATVC, WINV, IMPX, APSG, ESM, FACT, JCIC, AUR, FOCS, APCA.U, CNTQ, FSRX, RCLF, ABGI, PRPB, ITQ, BITE, FOXW, IGAC, IMGN, KINZ, KAIR, MXCT, REFI, ARTE, SWET, BLU, MACC, TSPQ, ZWRK, BTWN, KIII, WQGA, NVSA, APAC, SAGAU, BOAS, CFFE, GACQ, PMGM, SSAA, RAM, LHC, TBSA, TEKK, TINV, PX, BCAC, CCAI, COLI, MCAF, SHAC, TETC, PFDR, AEAC, OXAC, PLMI, VCKA, AAQC, ASAQ, GIW, GLHA, GGMC, PUCK, GAMC, HCAR, KLAQ, PBAX, SBII, FRON, GLTA, HSAQ, IBER, ITHX, ACII, BGSX, DKDCA, HLAH, IPVA, KSI, NSTC, OEPW, PTOC, ROCG, VELO, CSTA, LNFA, FINM, AKIC, TWNI, VLAT, AFAQ, ADRA, ARBG, CPUH, DNZ, DHHC, EAC, EDTX, EDTX, EPWR, GWII, HPLT, LJAQ, TMAC, NBST, OTEC, SHQA, POND, BWC, BYTS, TRON, EBAC, MACA, TIOA, TRCA, TZPS, LU, AMAO, BLTS, CTAQ, DHBC, FZT, FVT, GGGV, GXII, GNAC, HCII, HIII, IIII, KWAC, LMAO, LFTR, LION, LION, MACU, MON, NOAC, OTRA, OHPA, PPHP, PAFO, VII, TLGA, ZT, ASPC, BLUA, CLAY, MITA, CLAA, COOL, EUCR, FLAC, LVRA, MBTC, OMEG, PHIC, POW, ROSE, VCXA,

INTU, XBI, RPHM, VECT, Reduced Positions: XLV, LESL, BRP, OPEN,

XLV, LESL, BRP, OPEN, Sold Out: ROLL, LYV, INVH, REXR, BILL, H, APG, COTY, DLR, SAFE, FRSH, FRSH, MRVI, STT, BXMT, VICI, LSI, TIXT, OCDX, MCFE, TWKS, EQT, AVTR, CERT, TOST, OLPX, HUT, ELY, ONON, FIGS, ASND, OPCH, ASO, LAW, MEG, CWAN, SE, WSC, SRAD, BMBL, DH, BROS, AGL, CLVT, RELY, MCB, NGMS, STER, ESMT, GLBE, FORG, SOVO, ARBK, GTES, ACT, ACT, GOOG, AMZN, DIA, AAPL, MSFT, GHRS, ADGI, PRCT, AKA, HLTH, JNJ, FB, TYRA, BRLT, UNM, DOCN, SQQQ, CRWD, PRGO, THRN, NOV, FMTX, ATNX, SRRK, GBNH, EWCZ, KRE, ANNX, ESGR, ABCB, BLKB, FFIN, SFNC, SNDX, CHCO, ESPR, SEIC, AEL, L, ORCL, ANAB, OMGA, LFUS, HARP, MPLN, TMP, ADVM, AXTI, KALV, CSSE, AVRO, PASG, FOXF, IBB, MTSI, BKE, TISI, ALGN, AMD, SIVB, VRTS, CTLT, F, AVNT, IQV, WSM, NET, DRVN, ALKT, ENTG, LULU, POWI, MDB, DDOG, AFRM, TNYA, PLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Intuit Inc, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, RBC Bearings Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinz Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Pinz Capital Management, LP owns 367 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 78,722 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 9,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8900.00% Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) - 453,398 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 418,516 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 78,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.56 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 453,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 418,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 45,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 8900.00%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $524.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 111.76%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $5.187600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VectivBio Holding AG by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.83 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Pinz Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5.