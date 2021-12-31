HPS Investment Partners, LLC Buys Expro Group Holdings NV

Investment company HPS Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Expro Group Holdings NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HPS Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HPS Investment Partners, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XPRO,
For the details of HPS Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hps+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Expro Group Holdings NV (XPRO) - 9,292,097 shares, 52.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Atento S.A (ATTO) - 3,804,729 shares, 38.12% of the total portfolio.
- Dole PLC (DOLE) - 929,788 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio.
- Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) - 734,083 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 194,564 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio.
HPS Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.32%. The holding were 9,292,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.
