Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. Buys Kosmos Energy, Olin Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, , Teck Resources

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kosmos Energy, Olin Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, , Teck Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 13,044,842 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,066,409 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 1,951,950 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A.PFD) - 7,142,666 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.33% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,441,188 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.33%

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 9,429,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 493,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 541,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in CVR Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,026,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 832,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in PBF Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 705,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 162.36%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 650,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 7,142,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,305,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in EQT Corp by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,968,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.04 and $96.83, with an estimated average price of $86.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 128,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.43 and $18.04, with an estimated average price of $17.12.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.