Brookside Equity Partners LLC Buys The Honest Co Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Meta Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: HNST,

HNST, Sold Out: ORCC, CASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Meta Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookside Equity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Brookside Equity Partners LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookside Equity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookside+equity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 17,678,757 shares, 93.17% of the total portfolio. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 196,340 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 53,323 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 113,776 shares, 0.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) - 127,709 shares, 0.11% of the total portfolio.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 113,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $54.76 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $59.88.