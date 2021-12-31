Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Carvana Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Liberty Formula One Group

For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Anabranch Capital Management, LP
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 825,880 shares, 22.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 339,213 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,404 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 397,953 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.33%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 80,438 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45%
Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 185.33%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 397,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 80,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $298.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Anabranch Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.
