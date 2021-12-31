Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Carvana Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Liberty Formula One Group

Added Positions: TPX, CVNA, NYT, GWRE, MSFT, MELI,

TPX, CVNA, NYT, GWRE, MSFT, MELI, Sold Out: FWONK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tempur Sealy International Inc, Carvana Co, Microsoft Corp, sells Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anabranch Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Anabranch Capital Management, LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

New York Times Co (NYT) - 825,880 shares, 22.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 339,213 shares, 21.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 58,404 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 397,953 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.33% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 80,438 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.45%

Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 185.33%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 397,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 80,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $298.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 26,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Anabranch Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.