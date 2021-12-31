Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

- New Purchases: IVV, VOO, IWM, VV, SFT,
- Added Positions: NAOV,
- Reduced Positions: GE,
- Sold Out: UBER, HD, COST, BA, CONX, PYPL, MIDD, DLTR, LHC.U, LHC.U, GHACU, F, AEO, SNAX, LVRAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,800 shares, 29.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 18.34% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 82,000 shares, 17.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 67,300 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $447.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.67%. The holding were 129,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.16%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 45,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.09 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $2.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in NanoVibronix Inc by 69.79%. The purchase prices were between $1 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.34. The stock is now traded at around $0.802900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 248,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: CONX Corp (CONX)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
