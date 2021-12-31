Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Apollo Global Management Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: KCCA, APO, NLOK, WRK, HAL, OIH, CTVA, LDI, KRBN, DIBS, BWMX, GL, TSLA, AOS, FIXD, MRVL, INGR, CDRO,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Apollo Global Management Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, WestRock Co, Halliburton Co, sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Twitter Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA) - 927,803 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Insperity Inc (NSP) - 128,408 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,955 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,332 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 273,111 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 927,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 91,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 253,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 106,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 117,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $242.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The sale prices were between $11.77 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.