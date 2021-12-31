Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc Buys Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Apollo Global Management Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: KCCA, APO, NLOK, WRK, HAL, OIH, CTVA, LDI, KRBN, DIBS, BWMX, GL, TSLA, AOS, FIXD, MRVL, INGR, CDRO,
- Added Positions: SPLG, JQUA, IWR, IUSG, IVV, AMZN, VTI, MGK, COST, LKQ, GSEW, VOO, IWM, GS, FB, WINA, SPSM, CR, HFRO, V, MCK, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: SPDW, BRK.B, TWTR, SPEM, HCA, RHP, SEB, BKD, NSP, DGRO, OUNZ, FARM, WFCPL.PFD, SPY, GDX, IMXI, UHAL, ORGN, GWRE, ORI, CARS, SAIC, SWIR, NEM, JNJ, GRMN, AXP, VWE, GD, SCHW, TJX, CTG,
- Sold Out: SPTI, PTVE, DOCU, CVX, MSM, SPSB,
For the details of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knightsbridge+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA) - 927,803 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Insperity Inc (NSP) - 128,408 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,955 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,332 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 273,111 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.71%. The holding were 927,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 91,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 253,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 106,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 117,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $242.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05.Sold Out: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The sale prices were between $11.77 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.03.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.9 and $86.01, with an estimated average price of $83.65.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Knightsbridge Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying