J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Western Digital Corp, Walmart Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, Walmart Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Lam Research Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells International Business Machines Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J. Goldman & Co LP. As of 2021Q4, J. Goldman & Co LP owns 342 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of J. Goldman & Co LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/j.+goldman+%26+co+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 412,500 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 890,200 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,300 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 561,987 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 561,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 200,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $589.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 183,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 152,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 108,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 227.70%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 134,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 799.01%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 118,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 424.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 453,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in BRP Inc by 217.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 166,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,911,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 195.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.948500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,200,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.