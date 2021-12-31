J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Western Digital Corp, Walmart Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: WDC, WMT, LRCX, AOS, MU, SPLK, KNX, AFRM, IMAX, XPDBU, SLVM, SNN, PFE, PYPL, NOC, KCGI, DEN, IIVI, ROKU, IVAN, DMYS, FWAC, YOU, GNE, MATX, GIIX, LIT, INGN, GRUB, IPOD, NRDY, XLE, PTGX, GOGN.U, TSN, NDAC, DCRN, ACVA, PTRA, STKL, RFL, TCVA, NVDA, JD, RBAC, BCSAU, RAMP, SIG, APLS, FST, BMBL, BSGA, ADM, BG, RUSHA, DOOR, SGH, DIDI, LVLU, MUSA, MSOS, LPTX, RUN, NOVA, RAPT, PLTK, ACTD, DAOOU, BBWI, BLU, URBN, LMACA, GLPG, ATHA, AMPS, AMPS, GLD, META, PRGO, TJX, PV, VRTX, SUNL, DE, RZLT, FIVN, MRUS, IHRT, CPUH, SNII, CRSR, ARKK, AKAM, RRR, HARP, GRAB, INFY, PTEN, SPG, VTNR, NCLH, SHOP, ACET, VINC, AMLP, COMP, SOFI, SOFI, GEVO,
- Added Positions: SPOT, DIS, UBER, DOOO, VRRM, IPOF, LEAP, GM, CHDN, ZNGA, LVS, SPY, OPEN, XLP, XRT, HAAC, AGCB, CZR, TRUE, KD, XLK, AMD, XLV, TLYS, EGRX, ENVX, ISEE, SYF, VLRS, LVOX, CTSH, LUXA, PAYO, XLU, PKE, YNDX, SPWR, FOLD, KPTI, RMGCU, R, MLCO, AKA, VYGG, EDU, DXLG, RICK, WSM, WNS, SVFAU, BTWN, OPRA, IVW, RONI.U, RIGL, DIA, IYR, IDT, TZPSU,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, ASO, GES, CNR, VZIO, Z, ANF, CTRN, TRIP, REZI, DKNG, SHOO, WU, TCACU, GLNG, HZO, AVEO, SCPH, FWRD, JRVR, JILL, ADERU, QQQ, MTUM, KBAL, REAL, RDW, FHTX, PRQR, MELI, ITCI, MREO, BWMN, CAL, GXO, FOUR, NODK, AAL, XOP,
- Sold Out: BLMN, DAL, PRPL, HAIN, IR, GPS, PLAY, BKNG, AMZN, MA, PII, WWE, GGPI, MRO, XPDI, WGO, VNT, BP, PSX, SHW, ETSY, SFL, TDY, XPDIU, ARW, INGR, KCGI.U, BIDU, MHK, AVPT, GTES, HUGS.U, WMB, AGCO, ACTDU, F, XLI, SBUX, JACK, FMAC, NDACU, DIN, SBLK, GNRC, NXPI, JXN, SFIX, CIEN, RUTH, NPTN, ACRS, MRK, EQNR, BHVN, GPOR, MAXN, OSTK, WKME, XOM, PSTX, FSLR, SMTC, DQ, MNTV, PRPB, SCLEU, ONCS, CMRX, ZETA, ZYME, BILL, PV.U, FZT.U, XLF, NFLX, HNRG, CPUH.U, ONTF, IYZ, ATVI, CALM, TSLA, IGV, IJR, SMH, XLB, CCL, LNDC, EBAY, MRTX, RH, KRYS, STRO, FVRR, SNOW, TARS, DYNS, EWJ, OIH, URA, XBI, XME, SEEL, PETS, CBIO, SVFC, ALTO,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 412,500 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 890,200 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,300 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio.
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 561,987 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 561,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 200,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $589.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 183,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 152,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
J. Goldman & Co LP initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $124.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 108,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 227.70%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 134,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 799.01%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 118,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 424.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 453,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in BRP Inc by 217.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.75 and $94.38, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 166,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,911,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
J. Goldman & Co LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 195.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.948500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,200,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63.Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
J. Goldman & Co LP sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.
