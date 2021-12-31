Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Galapagos NV, Immunogen Inc, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Sells Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, NextCure Inc, Arvinas Inc

- New Purchases: GLPG, APEN, CTIC, KRYS, AUPH, SNDX, ASLN, BBIO, PSTX, INBX, VRTX, IPHA,
- Added Positions: IMGN, BLU, ITCI, CERS, LHDX, BHVN, XENE, MRTX, CRNX, VCYT, ACRS, COGT, VRAY, LPTX, DCPH, HZNP, ITOS, RACB, PNT, EYPT, SRRA, ELOX, MORF, HALO, CYTK, OTIC, MCRB, VRDN, JNCE, BIIB, STXS, CLDX, CYCC, BNTC, PYPD, DNAC, DNAD, DNAA, DNAB, MSAC, KURA, EVGN, CALA,
- Reduced Positions: NXTC, INSM, AMYT, UTHR, HLXA, VTGN, IMTX, MRUS, MREO, CGEN, SGEN,
- Sold Out: FULC, ARVN, ERAS, ZNTL, ADMS, ARNA, ATHA, RNLX, NTLA, DRNA, CYBN, GH, CABA, ISEE, CRIS, AYLA, KROS, RAPT, SURF, ARCT, AFMD, ADGI, CBIO,
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 200,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
- Immunogen Inc (IMGN) - 1,514,411 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.02%
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 80,348 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.81%
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 195,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.38%
- Merus NV (MRUS) - 320,174 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 128,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 739,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CTI BioPharma Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.44 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.44. The stock is now traded at around $2.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,483,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 46,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 133.02%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,514,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BELLUS Health Inc (BLU)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BELLUS Health Inc by 201.37%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 91.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $42.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 68.35%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,042,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 80,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lucira Health Inc (LHDX)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Lucira Health Inc by 133.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $4.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58.Sold Out: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26.Sold Out: Erasca Inc (ERAS)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Erasca Inc. The sale prices were between $12.51 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $17.Sold Out: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $66.92 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: (ADMS)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.
