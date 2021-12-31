RBF Capital, LLC Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Tenneco Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Danaos Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: KD, ET, IBM, MTRX, KAR, VXUS, ALLK, OPEN, BITO, ATHM, VGR, MDT, VEU, GT, TSM, SPOT, CELH, VTOL, SMAR, GDDY, MED, BKEPP.PFD, REAL, DRTT, CLX, DOLE, ALIT, STIM, VLO, DADA, STNE, WTTR, HTZ, PDD, CNM, AMWL, M, PLBY, RH, RGS, QMCO, NSIT, HUN, GEF, CPRI, DXLG, GRWG, LEE, IVC, SEAT, GOCO, CASI, TT, ENDP, NLS, DIBS, SKX, LSI, UPS, DNB, YY, THRY, NVT, EAF, CANG,

TEN, DIDI, BTI, PRPL, BIDU, SLB, BUD, GOOG, UBER, OCN, OXY, TME, VMW, KRUS, CWH, MOMO, MMYT, CNK, WLFC, NLOK, SAP, HFC, GE, ORN, CAR, OMAB, BKD, DESP, ALR, Reduced Positions: BLDR, DAC, BRK.A, CROX, BABA, MAC, JWN, HSBC, ASUR, MSTR, IMAX, GM, CHNG, EDU, CVGI, ACI, UTI, COF, PCG, DEN, IESC, BKNG, DSKE, NCMI, FNHC, LAZ, CRWD, KR, EVC, BKR, PM, CSTE, ENTG, CS, CGNT, CGNT, EFA, ALGT, IEFA, GSL, VXX, PANL, CNCE, OSW, DAN, CECE, CCMP, CNX, NWL, NVDA, MHK, SCX, AP, DHT, CMPI, EML, AUD, AUD, FPH, MDWT, SALM, CVEO, SLGN, REPX, TNP, SBLK,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Tenneco Inc, Energy Transfer LP, DiDi Global Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Danaos Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Crocs Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RBF Capital, LLC owns 514 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 810,432 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,985 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 76 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.15% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 760,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 662,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.192800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 755,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 274,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 145.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,275,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in DiDi Global Inc by 298.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,150,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 794.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 348,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.