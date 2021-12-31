RBF Capital, LLC Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Tenneco Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Danaos Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: KD, ET, IBM, MTRX, KAR, VXUS, ALLK, OPEN, BITO, ATHM, VGR, MDT, VEU, GT, TSM, SPOT, CELH, VTOL, SMAR, GDDY, MED, BKEPP.PFD, REAL, DRTT, CLX, DOLE, ALIT, STIM, VLO, DADA, STNE, WTTR, HTZ, PDD, CNM, AMWL, M, PLBY, RH, RGS, QMCO, NSIT, HUN, GEF, CPRI, DXLG, GRWG, LEE, IVC, SEAT, GOCO, CASI, TT, ENDP, NLS, DIBS, SKX, LSI, UPS, DNB, YY, THRY, NVT, EAF, CANG,
- Added Positions: TEN, DIDI, BTI, PRPL, BIDU, SLB, BUD, GOOG, UBER, OCN, OXY, TME, VMW, KRUS, CWH, MOMO, MMYT, CNK, WLFC, NLOK, SAP, HFC, GE, ORN, CAR, OMAB, BKD, DESP, ALR,
- Reduced Positions: BLDR, DAC, BRK.A, CROX, BABA, MAC, JWN, HSBC, ASUR, MSTR, IMAX, GM, CHNG, EDU, CVGI, ACI, UTI, COF, PCG, DEN, IESC, BKNG, DSKE, NCMI, FNHC, LAZ, CRWD, KR, EVC, BKR, PM, CSTE, ENTG, CS, CGNT, CGNT, EFA, ALGT, IEFA, GSL, VXX, PANL, CNCE, OSW, DAN, CECE, CCMP, CNX, NWL, NVDA, MHK, SCX, AP, DHT, CMPI, EML, AUD, AUD, FPH, MDWT, SALM, CVEO, SLGN, REPX, TNP, SBLK,
- Sold Out: AMC, SQQQ, GME, SPLK, RKT, GOGO, FLOW, VIAC, TMUS, MIC, GCP, UPST, SCOR, FIZZ, SQ, MDP, MDP, CNBKA, SHOP, NUS, HZAC, GDRX, DVD, GRPN, TA, BKEP, BBGI,
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 810,432 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,985 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 76 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.15%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 760,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 662,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.192800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Matrix Service Co. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $6.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 755,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 274,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 145.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,275,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in DiDi Global Inc by 298.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,150,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 794.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 348,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $165.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 65.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $136.88 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $181.95.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of RBF Capital, LLC.
