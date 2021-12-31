Harding Loevner Lp Buys Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, XP Inc, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Alibaba Group Holding, eBay Inc

- New Purchases: ACWX, VT, ROK, EFA, REYN, APPF, TER, TJX, SLP, AAON, BKNG, MFC, MGPI, LKFN, EL, BAP, BMY,
- Added Positions: ALC, ACN, XP, MELI, UNH, ZTO, BIDU, VEU, AME, AMAT, TS, ACWI, ASML, VEA, NFLX, TLK, LIN, DEO, RGA, ALTR, CABO, MBUU, FIVE, ABCM, GMAB, UGP, NBIX, NTES, EXPO, ENS,
- Reduced Positions: ITUB, BABA, EBAY, WDAY, ROP, FRC, BBD, EPAM, PYPL, NVDA, FB, FMX, GOOGL, SIVB, MSFT, ISRG, HDB, DE, ALGN, SLB, ILMN, TMO, MA, NKE, ABEV, AAPL, CRM, IQV, ETSY, TTD, TW, PINS, DIS, VRTX, SNPS, EW, DHR, TCOM, CSGP, CME, VRSK, INDA, EC, AVGO, SBNY, SYBT, HCSG, SAN,
- Sold Out: CTSH, COST, HON, SYK, PRLB,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,446,735 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 10,969,684 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.00%
- BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 15,126,661 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 277,093 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 12,143,624 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $80.14, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 510.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 10,969,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in XP Inc by 414.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,409,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 4061.42%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 882,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 1645254.55%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1153.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 180,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 887,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 387.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,451,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.
