Harding Loevner Lp Buys Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, XP Inc, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Alibaba Group Holding, eBay Inc

Bridgewater, NJ, based Investment company Harding Loevner Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Alibaba Group Holding, eBay Inc, Workday Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harding Loevner Lp. As of 2021Q4, Harding Loevner Lp owns 160 stocks with a total value of $26.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HARDING LOEVNER LP
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,446,735 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 10,969,684 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.00%
  3. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 15,126,661 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 277,093 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 12,143,624 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $80.14, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 510.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 10,969,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in XP Inc by 414.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,409,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 4061.42%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 882,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 1645254.55%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1153.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 180,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 887,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 387.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,451,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.



