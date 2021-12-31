Harding Loevner Lp Buys Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, XP Inc, Sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Alibaba Group Holding, eBay Inc

New Purchases: ACWX, VT, ROK, EFA, REYN, APPF, TER, TJX, SLP, AAON, BKNG, MFC, MGPI, LKFN, EL, BAP, BMY,

ACWX, VT, ROK, EFA, REYN, APPF, TER, TJX, SLP, AAON, BKNG, MFC, MGPI, LKFN, EL, BAP, BMY, Added Positions: ALC, ACN, XP, MELI, UNH, ZTO, BIDU, VEU, AME, AMAT, TS, ACWI, ASML, VEA, NFLX, TLK, LIN, DEO, RGA, ALTR, CABO, MBUU, FIVE, ABCM, GMAB, UGP, NBIX, NTES, EXPO, ENS,

ALC, ACN, XP, MELI, UNH, ZTO, BIDU, VEU, AME, AMAT, TS, ACWI, ASML, VEA, NFLX, TLK, LIN, DEO, RGA, ALTR, CABO, MBUU, FIVE, ABCM, GMAB, UGP, NBIX, NTES, EXPO, ENS, Reduced Positions: ITUB, BABA, EBAY, WDAY, ROP, FRC, BBD, EPAM, PYPL, NVDA, FB, FMX, GOOGL, SIVB, MSFT, ISRG, HDB, DE, ALGN, SLB, ILMN, TMO, MA, NKE, ABEV, AAPL, CRM, IQV, ETSY, TTD, TW, PINS, DIS, VRTX, SNPS, EW, DHR, TCOM, CSGP, CME, VRSK, INDA, EC, AVGO, SBNY, SYBT, HCSG, SAN,

ITUB, BABA, EBAY, WDAY, ROP, FRC, BBD, EPAM, PYPL, NVDA, FB, FMX, GOOGL, SIVB, MSFT, ISRG, HDB, DE, ALGN, SLB, ILMN, TMO, MA, NKE, ABEV, AAPL, CRM, IQV, ETSY, TTD, TW, PINS, DIS, VRTX, SNPS, EW, DHR, TCOM, CSGP, CME, VRSK, INDA, EC, AVGO, SBNY, SYBT, HCSG, SAN, Sold Out: CTSH, COST, HON, SYK, PRLB,

Bridgewater, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Alibaba Group Holding, eBay Inc, Workday Inc, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harding Loevner Lp. As of 2021Q4, Harding Loevner Lp owns 160 stocks with a total value of $26.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,446,735 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 10,969,684 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 510.00% BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 15,126,661 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 277,093 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 12,143,624 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in AppFolio Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62. The stock is now traded at around $159.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $80.14, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 510.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 10,969,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in XP Inc by 414.19%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,409,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 4061.42%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 882,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 1645254.55%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1153.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 180,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 887,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 387.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,451,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.