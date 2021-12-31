Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc Buys Missfresh, Sells The Honest Co Inc

New Purchases: MF,

MF, Sold Out: HNST,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Missfresh, sells The Honest Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Missfresh Ltd (MF) - 2,723,120 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,723,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Honest Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75.