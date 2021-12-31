Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc Buys Missfresh, Sells The Honest Co Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Missfresh, sells The Honest Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
For the details of GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glade+brook+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
- Missfresh Ltd (MF) - 2,723,120 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.29. The stock is now traded at around $2.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,723,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)
Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in The Honest Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:
1. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC keeps buying