Elm Ridge Management, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Wells Fargo, ArcBest Corp, Adient PLC

Irvington, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sylvamo Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc, sells Wells Fargo, ArcBest Corp, Adient PLC, Magna International Inc, Range Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Ridge Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Elm Ridge Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alcoa Corp (AA) - 103,788 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 94,151 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 73,481 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 118,306 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 114,201 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%

Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 37,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 109,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 89,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 53,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 77,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in ArcBest Corp. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32.

Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.