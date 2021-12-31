Elm Ridge Management, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Wells Fargo, ArcBest Corp, Adient PLC

- New Purchases: DOW, AR, F, SLVM, STLD,
- Added Positions: BPOP, AER, CRC, CC, LYB, C, NEX,
- Reduced Positions: ADNT, RRC, EQT, MT, YELL, DVN, CNQ, MGY, LEA, AA, DAN,
- Sold Out: WFC, ARCB, MGA,
For the details of Elm Ridge Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+ridge+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elm Ridge Management, LLC
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 103,788 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 94,151 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 73,481 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 118,306 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 114,201 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 37,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 109,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 89,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 53,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 19,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC added to a holding in Popular Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Chemours Co (CC)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC added to a holding in The Chemours Co by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $31.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 77,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in ArcBest Corp. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Elm Ridge Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elm Ridge Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Elm Ridge Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elm Ridge Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elm Ridge Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elm Ridge Management, LLC keeps buying