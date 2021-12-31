Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys Micron Technology Inc, Vale SA, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Natera Inc, Snap Inc

New Purchases: MU, VALE, SIMO, PBR, TTM, CUBI, CDXS, FWRD, KNSL, CX, CCS, SLB, IBP, DTC, CARG, PZZA, AIRS, KBR, PTLO, CYBR, PUBM, SWIM, AWI, FLNC, BXC, EQRX, GRBK, BCYC, DOCN, XMTR, ARHS, NOTV, TOL, FLAG, FLAG, HEES, CIVI, CIVI, MOV, VTYX, EYE, TBBK, LICY, ARNA, BLD, EDR, EDR, PLNT, WOLF, COCO, CPRI, VCRA, EXTR, ITT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, WMG, USFD, HTZ, TRTN, ICLR, BLZE, KNX, JLL, TNDM, CF, HRT, RYAN, ZINGU, RGF, CPE, CNNE, IRMD, FHTX, IMGN, CMPX, ZLAB, LOKM.U, AA, BGNE, UTRS, ACN, TIP, EXR, ABC, ADM, ARW, ADP, CVS, CTRA, COST, EMR, XPEV, FFIV, GILD, KLAC, MGM, PFE, WAT, KEYS,

MU, VALE, SIMO, PBR, TTM, CUBI, CDXS, FWRD, KNSL, CX, CCS, SLB, IBP, DTC, CARG, PZZA, AIRS, KBR, PTLO, CYBR, PUBM, SWIM, AWI, FLNC, BXC, EQRX, GRBK, BCYC, DOCN, XMTR, ARHS, NOTV, TOL, FLAG, FLAG, HEES, CIVI, CIVI, MOV, VTYX, EYE, TBBK, LICY, ARNA, BLD, EDR, EDR, PLNT, WOLF, COCO, CPRI, VCRA, EXTR, ITT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, WMG, USFD, HTZ, TRTN, ICLR, BLZE, KNX, JLL, TNDM, CF, HRT, RYAN, ZINGU, RGF, CPE, CNNE, IRMD, FHTX, IMGN, CMPX, ZLAB, LOKM.U, AA, BGNE, UTRS, ACN, TIP, EXR, ABC, ADM, ARW, ADP, CVS, CTRA, COST, EMR, XPEV, FFIV, GILD, KLAC, MGM, PFE, WAT, KEYS, Added Positions: CCJ, RBLX, TSM, XENE, CRNX, INFY, MXL, UCTT, ACLS, NKE, BLL, WSC, MEDP, RLAY, FCX, YUMC, SI, HAYW, HDB, PI, SKY, VICR, DAVA, NAPA, ASHR, YNDX, SGH, SEAS, INSP, BPMC, IBN, SAIA, TTEK, SKIN, CNM, MEKA, LOB, MRUS, AMN, EXPO, BOOT, TIXT, THRM, SUM, EWCZ, ATSG, LSCC, ON, OPRX, AMRC, LTHM, SWTX, STEP, FOXF, ATKR, AQUA, RVLV, MP, GDEN, CELH, ENPH, TBK, PLYA, MGY, ZIP, GXO, WSO, BHVN, SWAV, GDYN, KFY, MGPI, ULTA, CIXX, ASPN, BRLT, AYI, EVRI, NDSN, RRX, RGEN, UAA, MRTX, DNUT, OLPX, BHLB, KRNY, LKQ, PKI, MTN, ERII, HZNP, KRUS, INMD, BRP, SITM, KYMR, BLFY, XPOF, ALNY, SBNY, URI, FANG, SE, MORF, CCRN, SWIR, GPRE, CALX, AMBA, LOVE, NUVL, DICE, MTDR, DCBO, BILL, MEG, EBC, CNTA, HLLY, SOVO, AMP, IPG, MIDD, WAL, PFMT, LOKM, BROS, SPY,

CCJ, RBLX, TSM, XENE, CRNX, INFY, MXL, UCTT, ACLS, NKE, BLL, WSC, MEDP, RLAY, FCX, YUMC, SI, HAYW, HDB, PI, SKY, VICR, DAVA, NAPA, ASHR, YNDX, SGH, SEAS, INSP, BPMC, IBN, SAIA, TTEK, SKIN, CNM, MEKA, LOB, MRUS, AMN, EXPO, BOOT, TIXT, THRM, SUM, EWCZ, ATSG, LSCC, ON, OPRX, AMRC, LTHM, SWTX, STEP, FOXF, ATKR, AQUA, RVLV, MP, GDEN, CELH, ENPH, TBK, PLYA, MGY, ZIP, GXO, WSO, BHVN, SWAV, GDYN, KFY, MGPI, ULTA, CIXX, ASPN, BRLT, AYI, EVRI, NDSN, RRX, RGEN, UAA, MRTX, DNUT, OLPX, BHLB, KRNY, LKQ, PKI, MTN, ERII, HZNP, KRUS, INMD, BRP, SITM, KYMR, BLFY, XPOF, ALNY, SBNY, URI, FANG, SE, MORF, CCRN, SWIR, GPRE, CALX, AMBA, LOVE, NUVL, DICE, MTDR, DCBO, BILL, MEG, EBC, CNTA, HLLY, SOVO, AMP, IPG, MIDD, WAL, PFMT, LOKM, BROS, SPY, Reduced Positions: NTRA, FRSH, FRSH, NEO, CZR, ERJ, EPAM, U, MNDY, GTLS, JD, CMBM, CYTK, NTLA, ARGX, CROX, XPEL, NGMS, DECK, SYNA, CCCC, NTR, MDB, FWONK, HALO, GNRC, HUBS, XPO, CYRX, ATEC, AXON, VSTO, MELI, DVAX, ZS, NVTA, CLFD, ALB, CDMO, AVNW, GLOB, EYPT, TRMB, PACK, BEAM, ODFL, APLT, CAMT, IMUX, CLDX, SPNE, PERI, HRI, APLS, MCB, PHR, SIBN, LQDT, KRT, DAWN, ATRC, THRN, COWN, NVEE, SHYF, FLL, LIND, ISEE, RDNT, RMBL, PRQR, CASH, UUUU, KRNT, IMGO, SOPH, ONON, AAPL, ELY, TMCI, BMEA, VECT, MSGM, BVH, CMCSA, MRVL, JEF, COP, DHR, GD,

NTRA, FRSH, FRSH, NEO, CZR, ERJ, EPAM, U, MNDY, GTLS, JD, CMBM, CYTK, NTLA, ARGX, CROX, XPEL, NGMS, DECK, SYNA, CCCC, NTR, MDB, FWONK, HALO, GNRC, HUBS, XPO, CYRX, ATEC, AXON, VSTO, MELI, DVAX, ZS, NVTA, CLFD, ALB, CDMO, AVNW, GLOB, EYPT, TRMB, PACK, BEAM, ODFL, APLT, CAMT, IMUX, CLDX, SPNE, PERI, HRI, APLS, MCB, PHR, SIBN, LQDT, KRT, DAWN, ATRC, THRN, COWN, NVEE, SHYF, FLL, LIND, ISEE, RDNT, RMBL, PRQR, CASH, UUUU, KRNT, IMGO, SOPH, ONON, AAPL, ELY, TMCI, BMEA, VECT, MSGM, BVH, CMCSA, MRVL, JEF, COP, DHR, GD, Sold Out: V, SNAP, SPT, DLO, TDC, CAR, KHC, GTES, PAGS, IMAB, CLF, BASE, SNCY, AXNX, VRNS, CSTL, LPRO, MRVI, BALY, GSHD, TREX, BRBR, AMTX, LZ, CLH, EQC, FLAG.U, STKL, SIX, FLYW, LIVN, TRIL, CMLTU, CMLT, ESTC, JAMF, JAMF, EXPI, FNKO, AGFY, TV, ALGT, RVNC, ANF, PRTS, RH, MXCT, LGV, MOD, FRPT, KLTR, CTKB, BYRN, FIVN, FTAI, TIG, ACT, ACT, ZVIA, LAW, LAD, TPB, CSSE, MRNA, UPST, FA, ALK, VOXX, PLCE, CUTR, ROKU, AOUT, STEM, ESMT, GMED, OPFI, GMS, FIGS, MDWT, TVAC, XFOR, ITMR, ICAD, NIO, GGB, BABA, BNR, PMVP, DEN, OZON, A, BIDU, BRK.B, EOG, ETN, EA, RHP, IP, NXST, PAYX, TROW, TXT, USB, AVGO, LYB, ABBV, IQV, VICI, DOW, SLVM, VT,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Vale SA, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Cameco Corp, Roblox Corp, sells Visa Inc, Natera Inc, Snap Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Driehaus Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Driehaus Capital Management Llc owns 363 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/driehaus+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,708,756 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 9,050,231 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% Calix Inc (CALX) - 2,053,554 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) - 4,793,638 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.87% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 737,067 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.40%

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 927,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,512,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 611,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,379,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $31.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,410,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 694,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 227.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,541,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 4012.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $70.624800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 529,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 106.63%. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,123,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59.87%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,793,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 209.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,862,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 208.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $64.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 912,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $82.04 and $142, with an estimated average price of $112.81.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DLocal Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $41.42 and $58.89, with an estimated average price of $49.07.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.