East Coast Asset Management, LLC. Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Comcast Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PRM, VOO, WMT,
- Added Positions: FB, CMCSA, UNP, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOG, WWD, BR, CL, HD, MSFT, PAYX, DHR, JNJ,
- Sold Out: KD,
For the details of East Coast Asset Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/east+coast+asset+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of East Coast Asset Management, LLC.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 231,528 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,780 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 160,234 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 72,995 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 58,448 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
East Coast Asset Management, LLC. initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 2,045,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
East Coast Asset Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $409.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
East Coast Asset Management, LLC. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
East Coast Asset Management, LLC. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.083000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
East Coast Asset Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
