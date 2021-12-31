Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
New Vernon Investment Management Llc Buys WR Berkley Corp, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc, Sells Alleghany Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Merck Inc

Highland Park, IL, based Investment company New Vernon Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WR Berkley Corp, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc, Enact Holdings Inc, sells Alleghany Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW VERNON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. American Financial Group Inc (AFG) - 41,498 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 62,486 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  3. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 111,815 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 31,253 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio.
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 25,255 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.121500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enact Holdings Inc (ACT)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Enact Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 62,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.



