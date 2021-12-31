Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

- New Purchases: SPY, VUG, IVV, SCHA,
- Added Positions: SCHX, RSP, VOO, IYW, SCHG, FTEC, XLK, QQQ, VGT, SCHB, VTV, SMH, ITB, XLE, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, TLT, FDN, XRT,
For the details of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ciovacco+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 686,661 shares, 47.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 126,801 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 98,055 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,742 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 56,852 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $447.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.38%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ciovacco Capital Management LLC keeps buying