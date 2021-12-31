Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

New Purchases: SPY, VUG, IVV, SCHA,

SPY, VUG, IVV, SCHA, Added Positions: SCHX, RSP, VOO, IYW, SCHG, FTEC, XLK, QQQ, VGT, SCHB, VTV, SMH, ITB, XLE, XLF,

SCHX, RSP, VOO, IYW, SCHG, FTEC, XLK, QQQ, VGT, SCHB, VTV, SMH, ITB, XLE, XLF, Reduced Positions: IEF, TLT, FDN, XRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ciovacco+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 686,661 shares, 47.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 126,801 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 98,055 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,742 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 56,852 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $447.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.38%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.