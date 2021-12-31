Strategic Global Advisors, LLC Buys Celanese Corp, Accenture PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Icon PLC

- New Purchases: BAH, DELL, GDDY, ON, ABT, TSLA, HOLX, MMC, TPR, GSK, IVZ, HAL, NWG, RF, ABB, IHG, ZBRA,
- Added Positions: CE, ACN, SPGI, QCOM, DOV, ZIM, MSFT, GOOGL, PH, HD, FB, JPM, TSN, WMT, AMZN, CDNS, PG, JNJ, IDXX, KLAC, ABBV, WAL, ACI, AKAM, AZPN, BMY, C, AYI, DBX, MMM, ORCL, AMGN, RRX, AVTR, DECK, MCK, TXN, REGN, HSY, KEYS, EME, UNP, TROW, ESS, PFE, IPG, MCO, PAYX, SLB, ALL, MAR, VRSN, A, BAC, FICO, JHG, LOW, UNH, ADBE, EMR, GIS, VRTX, TX, CG, CIEN, HLF, CACI, SEE, BC,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, ICLR, AAPL, CSCO, SNA, LKQ, CNHI, ASML, UL, CHKP, SAP, ATH, HCA, RIO, IX, RDS.A, KB, BHP, BCS, SNY, GIL, DEO, NVS, NOMD, GMAB, NOK, BBVA, SONY, ERIC, NRG, PLTK, WF, WF, SCZ, INFY, HMC, MGA, OTEX, TTE, BABA, IP, WIT, ST, MA, TSM, SPOT,
- Sold Out: MTD, MSI, HUBB, ITW, AMAT, DIS, TKR, LMT, OHI, AZN, CM, SSNC, MCFE, NVO, BIDU, VIPS, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Global Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,519 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,695 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 49,392 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.66%
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 189,277 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,008 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.73%
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 102,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $85.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 68,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 103,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 74,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 35,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Celanese Corp (CE)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 235.63%. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $158.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 116,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.017300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 40,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 49,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 99.72%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dover Corp by 171.69%. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $162.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 32,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd by 262.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $178.98 and $210.14, with an estimated average price of $200.45.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Strategic Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
