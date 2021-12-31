Shay Capital LLC Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells BGC Partners Inc, General Motors Co, IHS Markit
- New Purchases: HTA, ACC, VICR, IWM, CERN, AMBA, NVST, APPS, BABA, GE, TPH, BHC, TMHC, POST, TWTR, KWEB, ILMN, OCDX, AMPS, AMPS, THC, MQ, FDX, TMX, BSIG, CAH, FZT, VMEO, TWLO, PL, IIVI, RDS.A, QDEL, GNRC, FOSL, GEO, APTV, HMHC, LOVE, INVZ, AMAT, FIS, KSS, UNH, ANTM, FXI, WMT, CWEN.A, MIME, SE, ALC, AGFY, BKKT, BBW, TGNA, GNTX, HOG, LVS, MBI, VMW, CFX, H, LEA, COTY, Z, PXS, MIR, POSH, IS, SHCR, EVLV, CTRN, OVV, BBWI, SAP, WW, CHGG, PRTY, SHOP, PINS, SI, FOUR, DNB, VLDR, RNW, KD, ASML, NOTV, FUN, KLAC, NTP, PENN, BB, SONY, VMC, COWN, SIX, FBHS, VNCE, CYBR, YCBD, CRWD, VYGG, EWD, GPN, NVR, XPO, TSM, BEEM, TROX, BOX, PRPL, LAUR, PTON, HCDI, DBA, LNG, CTXS, FLR, HD, INTC, CNR, BLU, VUZI, JMIA, SLAC.U, SBEA, NAUT, VSCO, TGVCU, VIAC, JBLU, OEG, RIGL, UAVS, XXII, AVEO, NGL, RZLT, ADMA, JD, NEXT, SILV, MREO, BBIG, DM, UPH, MYPS, UP, HLMN, IGV, ABEO, GPS, LGF.A, SPI, PHUN, PROG, TALK,
- Added Positions: XBI, XLNX, ACGL, CNHI, MBII, FLEX, FB, NUAN, AMZN, PMCB, SPLK, T, MYMD, VNE, UHT, JILL, PYPL, FTAI, GOOGL, CSTM, DELL, VXX, SUNL, NVDA, M, BMBL, SIMO, MKL, OSH, AGO, ALHC, DISH, SQ, WRAP, PCT, ESGR, MU, ALK, CRKN, CHK, Y, ACHV, TCS, SQNS, SPR, EXPR, TLYS, GOED, MRVL, SNOW, KRBP, CWH, MX, PLAY, BIVI, HYZN, CCL, AZRE,
- Reduced Positions: BGCP, GM, HYRE, CRM, MCK, MGI, MSFT, CZR, F, DAL, IGT, FREY, REKR, MPC, TGH, RUN, XSPA, LITE, SMSI, AMD, ALGT, MP, AXTI, CCCC, PANW, NOW, UHS, CPNG, NFLX, HLIT, PFE, CSSE, MLM, UBER, AGS, DXLG, XOS, ZEN, XELA, ASPU, MOV, WYNN, VERI, ENPH, SNAP, MGNI, DIS, RBLX, WSC, CRHC, HWM, INVE, USFD, SIG, SYNA, MTSI, WRB, MRO, NKE, CHNG, MSOS, TER, BA, RMBS, PLUG, ASO, NOVA, DNN, PFMT, NEWR, HAL, BOXL, BYD, TTSH, CRNT,
- Sold Out: INFO, FIVN, KSU, JEF, UFS, PSTG, HIG, AJRD, TRTN, SPY, ROKU, SONO, AAPL, AJG, TECH, DKNG, ADBE, ADS, MCD, AUS.U, PDCO, WDC, NPTN, DOC, PATK, HCI, DDOG, ANGO, AZO, XOM, HR, RRX, SUM, EXPE, OXY, MC, QQQ, LH, DLTR, ARNC, ANF, LOW, FSLR, TENB, EUCR, MYTE, BKNG, MCB, EOSE, CIEN, PRGO, URI, GCI, LILAK, GRWG, PTPI, VZIO, JOBS, FCN, AVGO, BNTX, NSTB, SOFI, SOFI, CMAX, HUN, NVO, TSCO, CALX, CBOE, STKS, SNDR, BILL, S, S, ADI, FBP, IDN, TGT, HEES, PGTI, AER, WDAY, XLRN, RNG, DOMO, PLAN, MNMD, MTOR, ADSK, DXC, DVN, FOE, MGA, MPWR, QCOM, WLK, ABUS, MOS, CONE, AR, SEDG, FLOW, TWNK, RRR, OKTA, SAIL, DT, IMPX, DCRC, LYLT, OBLG, LGF.B, WKSP, VQS, ZM, ETWO, DGNS, AGC, XPDI, JBI, JBI, SQL, GDX, ERF, TELL, LUV, UAL, VG, DHX, VERB, KDMN, BTU, FREE, DOYU, WMG, RBAC.U, TUEM, LCID, LICY, XOP, LYFT, VITL, EVGO,
For the details of Shay Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,
These are the top 5 holdings of Shay Capital LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 138,800 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 72,800 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 593,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
- Boeing Co (BA) - 103,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 135,400 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 563,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vicor Corp (VICR)
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 490.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 113,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 76,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 3713.28%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 190,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc by 1486.94%. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,126,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 288.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 177,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: (KSU)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.Sold Out: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.
