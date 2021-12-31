Shay Capital LLC Buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Xilinx Inc, Sells BGC Partners Inc, General Motors Co, IHS Markit

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Healthcare Trust of America Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Xilinx Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Arch Capital Group, sells BGC Partners Inc, General Motors Co, IHS Markit, Five9 Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shay Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Shay Capital LLC owns 464 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 138,800 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 72,800 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 593,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 103,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 135,400 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 563,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 490.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 113,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 76,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 3713.28%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 190,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc by 1486.94%. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,126,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 288.79%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 177,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Shay Capital LLC sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17.