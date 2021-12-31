Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Unigestion Holding SA Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Fox Corp, Sells Target Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Just now
Investment company Unigestion Holding SA (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Fox Corp, AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Target Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q4, Unigestion Holding SA owns 177 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unigestion Holding SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unigestion+holding+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unigestion Holding SA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,399 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 275,278 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,210 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.14%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,873 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 497,452 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.54%
New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 836,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 71,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 89,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 15304.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 294,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 135.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 854,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 109.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,080,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 600,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 223,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.361800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 384,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 70.73%. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 107,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 73.76%. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 121,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $511.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 41,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 64.26%. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 249,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 47.57%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.503200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 366,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 60.46%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 187,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.



