Unigestion Holding SA Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Fox Corp, Sells Target Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

FOXA, CRM, HLT, AMGN, C, SYY, VIAC, TU, BCE, BAC, BAP, PEP, ABT, ZTS, LOW, CDNS, BX, ADP, MTD, PNC, SPGI, WM, MCO, ORLY, IT, ROP, SHW, FSLR, ADSK, Added Positions: JPM, CSCO, T, RHI, PKG, EA, PYPL, AAPL, ABBV, ADBE, SYF, AMAT, YUMC, PGR, DHR, RY, BKNG, MRK, EXPD, CBRE, JNJ, WAT, CBOE, HD, ICE, RJF, KEYS, TMO, BWA, IDXX, WST, MA, V, UNH, TSCO, ROK, PSA, AOS, NTAP, MASI, A, SBUX, BXP, LLY, KNX, KMB,

JPM, CSCO, T, RHI, PKG, EA, PYPL, AAPL, ABBV, ADBE, SYF, AMAT, YUMC, PGR, DHR, RY, BKNG, MRK, EXPD, CBRE, JNJ, WAT, CBOE, HD, ICE, RJF, KEYS, TMO, BWA, IDXX, WST, MA, V, UNH, TSCO, ROK, PSA, AOS, NTAP, MASI, A, SBUX, BXP, LLY, KNX, KMB, Reduced Positions: TGT, MMC, COST, OMC, ATVI, CHRW, ORCL, CLX, WMT, CMCSA, DPZ, DIS, VZ, UPS, GIS, AMZN, CHD, TTWO, WBA, BMY, KR, BNS, DG, FB, GOOGL, TD, URI, AZO, CTXS, NEM, FNF, ANET, CM, PFE, ELS, KL, JD, HRL, MSFT, EBAY, LEA, SJM, MKTX, TECH, KMI, DE, FNV, MS, ROST, ODFL, SEE, GS, WY, SEIC, ABMD, SWKS, ANTM, AVGO, MU, BG, EL, CNC, HUM, HCA, NVR, GM, EXR, CGNX, SNPS, BMO, CL, INTC, SCHW, QCOM, NKE, NVDA,

TGT, MMC, COST, OMC, ATVI, CHRW, ORCL, CLX, WMT, CMCSA, DPZ, DIS, VZ, UPS, GIS, AMZN, CHD, TTWO, WBA, BMY, KR, BNS, DG, FB, GOOGL, TD, URI, AZO, CTXS, NEM, FNF, ANET, CM, PFE, ELS, KL, JD, HRL, MSFT, EBAY, LEA, SJM, MKTX, TECH, KMI, DE, FNV, MS, ROST, ODFL, SEE, GS, WY, SEIC, ABMD, SWKS, ANTM, AVGO, MU, BG, EL, CNC, HUM, HCA, NVR, GM, EXR, CGNX, SNPS, BMO, CL, INTC, SCHW, QCOM, NKE, NVDA, Sold Out: HSIC, AXP, TYL, MOS, MBT, VEEV, MOMO, ATHM, RNR, K, ADM, NWSA, PODD, TAP, CERN, VIPS, BTG, BBY, RE, AVY, AVB, NBIX, ATO, ALL, QRVO, PEG, REG, AWK, FDX, KDP, DHI, CSGP, YUM, ED, MAA, INCY, CTSH, BR, WMS, FIS, DLB, CVX, CUBE, ATR, AMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc, Fox Corp, AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Target Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unigestion Holding SA. As of 2021Q4, Unigestion Holding SA owns 177 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 308,399 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 275,278 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,210 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,873 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 497,452 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.54%

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 836,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 71,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 89,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.679000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 48,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 15304.18%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $155.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 294,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 135.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 854,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 109.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,080,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $122.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 600,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 223,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.361800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 384,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $80.1, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Mobile TeleSystems PJSC. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Unigestion Holding SA sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 70.73%. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 107,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 73.76%. The sale prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $153.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 121,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 67.68%. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $511.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 41,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 64.26%. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 249,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 47.57%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.503200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 366,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unigestion Holding SA reduced to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 60.46%. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Unigestion Holding SA still held 187,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.