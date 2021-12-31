Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Sleep Number Corp, PGT Innovations Inc, Sells Waterstone Financial Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: SNBR,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sleep Number Corp, PGT Innovations Inc, sells Waterstone Financial Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stadium Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 687,580 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53% WW International Inc (WW) - 2,864,678 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 497,673 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 402,972 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. First Financial Corp (THFF) - 526,059 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.

Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 248,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PGT Innovations Inc by 97.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 916,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.99 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.