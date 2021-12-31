Stadium Capital Management Llc Buys Sleep Number Corp, PGT Innovations Inc, Sells Waterstone Financial Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: SNBR,
- Added Positions: PGTI, LOPE,
- Reduced Positions: WSBF, GDDY, ATLO,
- Sold Out: UVE, ZIXI,
For the details of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stadium+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 687,580 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
- WW International Inc (WW) - 2,864,678 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 497,673 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 402,972 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio.
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 526,059 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.
Stadium Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $70.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 248,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)
Stadium Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PGT Innovations Inc by 97.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 916,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)
Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.99 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Stadium Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying