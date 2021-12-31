Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys General Motors Co, General Electric Co, Exelon Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Biogen Inc, CVS Health Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, General Electric Co, Exelon Corp, FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp, FedEx Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Biogen Inc, CVS Health Corp, Intel Corp, Home Plate Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taconic Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Taconic Capital Advisors LP owns 555 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taconic Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taconic+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 610,000 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,240,896 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% General Motors Co (GM) - 2,977,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.83% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 497,800 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 570,000 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,509,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Trine II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,977,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in General Electric Co by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in EPR Properties by 272.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.738000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc by 336.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 872,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.51.