Delphi Management, Inc. Buys ASE Technology Holding Co, Himax Technologies Inc, PVH Corp, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Concentrix Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: ASX, PVH, CLF, MOS, SNA, LKQ, BATRK,

ASX, PVH, CLF, MOS, SNA, LKQ, BATRK, Added Positions: HIMX, TPH, TGNA, AMKR, TPVG, CHTR, SNX, NVS, CMCSA, GTN, MHO, LRCX, BRK.B, ITRN, STX, MS, UCTT, AMAT, OSK, RHHBY, MU, COWN, MKSI, ICHR, BLK, TPR, IRM, KRC, KLAC, TROW, CHKP, GIII, DIS, ANTM, ST, JBL, WLKP, ABBV, BMY, GHC, RE, LEN, FDX, MGA, CE, PDCE, NXST, JPM, STRL, HTGC, GMRE, GS, ARCC, CODI, STLD, DMLRY, FCX,

HIMX, TPH, TGNA, AMKR, TPVG, CHTR, SNX, NVS, CMCSA, GTN, MHO, LRCX, BRK.B, ITRN, STX, MS, UCTT, AMAT, OSK, RHHBY, MU, COWN, MKSI, ICHR, BLK, TPR, IRM, KRC, KLAC, TROW, CHKP, GIII, DIS, ANTM, ST, JBL, WLKP, ABBV, BMY, GHC, RE, LEN, FDX, MGA, CE, PDCE, NXST, JPM, STRL, HTGC, GMRE, GS, ARCC, CODI, STLD, DMLRY, FCX, Reduced Positions: WFG, PII, AZO, ASIX, LYB, VEC, COHU, OMI, JAZZ, JEF, FANG, AAPL, CIVI, CIVI, GMS, SAMG, WBS, MBUU, KEY, DHI, NUE, AB,

WFG, PII, AZO, ASIX, LYB, VEC, COHU, OMI, JAZZ, JEF, FANG, AAPL, CIVI, CIVI, GMS, SAMG, WBS, MBUU, KEY, DHI, NUE, AB, Sold Out: CNXC, LMT, NOC, WDC, TSE, PHM, FL, IIIN, ENS, RCII, SANM, HURC, STRT, LAKE,

Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys ASE Technology Holding Co, Himax Technologies Inc, PVH Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc, sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Concentrix Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott Black 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+black/current-portfolio/portfolio

Scott Black

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,905 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 9,493 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 18,025 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 9,492 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 12,054 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 151,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 49,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $216.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Himax Technologies Inc by 313.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 93,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 269.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 137.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amkor Technology Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.948200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 53,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $611.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Trinseo PLC. The sale prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.