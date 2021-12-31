Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Delphi Management, Inc. Buys ASE Technology Holding Co, Himax Technologies Inc, PVH Corp, Sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Concentrix Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ASE Technology Holding Co, Himax Technologies Inc, PVH Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Tri Pointe Homes Inc, sells West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Concentrix Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott Black
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,905 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 9,493 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 18,025 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
  4. MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 9,492 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 12,054 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
New Purchase: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 151,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PVH Corp (PVH)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $109.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 49,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $216.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Himax Technologies Inc by 313.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 93,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc by 269.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 137.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 55,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amkor Technology Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.948200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 53,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $611.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $164.74 and $188.35, with an estimated average price of $178.35.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Sold Out: Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Trinseo PLC. The sale prices were between $46.79 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42.



