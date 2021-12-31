Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Mandiant Inc, Enphys Acquisition Corp, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Sells DISH Network Corp, Innoviva Inc, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: MNDT, NFYS, PEGR, BACA, SLVR, IXAQ, CDAQ, HWEL, RVAC, HWKZ, EDNC, TCOA.U, WWAC, SIER, HPLT, JAQC, CCAI, TRIS, AYX, RCACU, PEPL, MBSC, AACI, GFGDU, AHRNU, IRRX.U, BLNG, ATEK.U, GATE, MTVC.U, MPRA, SABS, LGVCU, FOUN, TGAAU, PORT.U, HAIAU, XPDBU, EMLDU, ARGU, LOCC, DMYS, GTAC, RRAC, BIOSU, RJAC.U, IVCBU, INTE, MEAC, LGSTU, GIA, BCSAU, CMCAU, GGAAU, ENTF, AEAE, XFIN, ESAC, BFAC.U, EVE.U, CNDB, FLAG, FLAG, SHQA, VCXA, CCTSU, BOCNU, OHAA, CFFSU, HORIU, SUAC.U, ZINGU, SHAP.U, USCT, SVNA, SWSS, IOACU, BNNR, NPABU, CBRGU, NETC.U, ALORU, PBAX, PACI.U, BPACU, NCAC, ONYX, PRLHU, ARCK, LGTO, MLAI, IQMD, SWAG, TOACU, GVCIU, DPCSU, BLEUU, VHNAU, MNTN.U, LCW, SGII, TLGYU, ROSE, THAC, FRBNU, SCUA.U, GOGN, ICNC, FIAC, CHWA, DTRT, PRBM, SZZLU, MCAAU, OLITU, APN.U, HTAQ.U, RCFA.U, BMAC, LFACU, LFACU, MTRY, BRD.U, CNGLU, ROCAU, STET.U, AVAC, APXIU, LION, LION, BRKHU, SCMA, PCCT, JUN, GLEE, ROCLU, FTVI, AHPA, VMGAU, NFNT.U, CRECU, UTAAU, DAOOU, WEL.U, PGSS, PHYT, LAXXU, REVE, DHACU, ACDI.U, AFACU, IFIN.U, TGVC, MAAQU, GEEXU, JWACU, FXCOU, FNVT, IGTAU, ARIZ, ALSAU, KACLU, APCA.U, LVAC, NVACU, TRAQ, LIBY, FRLA, DMAQ, ADAL, MTAL, CIIG, SANB, ENCPU, AVHI, AVHI, VSAC, SHCA, APTM, CDRO, MCAG, GLLI,
- Added Positions: NUVA, HZON, PSTH,
- Reduced Positions: HUGS, IMPX, BENE, DCRN, AAC, CHPM, RBAC, HCIC, AUS, GMII, TREB, RAM, MPAC, GIIX, QFTA, KVSA, PACX, GLAQ, EJFA, ACKIT, AURC, FRSG, GGMC, GACQ, SVFC, ADRA, PPGH, ZNTE, BWAC, SV,
- Sold Out: DISH, INVA, SIERU, BACA.U, SLVRU, RVACU, HWELU, EDNCU, HPLTU, JAQCU, CCAIU, BNNRU, AACIU, VCXAU, BLNGU, MEACU, LOCC.U, SHQAU, FLAG.U, GIG, PRBM.U, SWSSU, FORE, ENFA, KURI, ATMR, SVOK, THMA, FPAC, FPAC, CFVI, MOTN, HZAC, CFV, ARGUU, BSN, YAC, IIAC, SBEA, SGAM, LIII, GIA.U, DWACU, MRAC, IVAN, ISOS, DFPH, MACQ, DBDR, VOSO, DMYQ, NGCA, VPCC, GGPI, ATHN, BRPM, MLAC, SNII, LOKB, CBAH, SWAGU, TMTS, CHWAU, DTRTU, HCAQ, DDMX, DDMX, GLEEU, SWBK, AHPAU, AHPAU, SEAH, REVEU, NGAB, RTPY, VMAC, EUSG, DGNS, OXUSU, CIIGU, MTAL.U, APTMU, MCAD, CMLT, BSGAU, ZGYH, ESSC,
For the details of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radcliffe+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.
- Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 93,520,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 69,010,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) - 50,402,000 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
- Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) - 31,029,000 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.
- Alteryx Inc (AYX) - 26,550,000 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio.
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 93,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphys Acquisition Corp (NFYS)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,469,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp (PEGR)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,357,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SILVERspac Inc (SLVR)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SILVERspac Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,074,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $9.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,977,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 699,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: Innoviva Inc (INVA)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.Sold Out: Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (SIERU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Riverview Acquisition Corp (RVACU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: SILVERspac Inc (SLVRU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in SILVERspac Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.
