Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Mandiant Inc, Enphys Acquisition Corp, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Sells DISH Network Corp, Innoviva Inc, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mandiant Inc, Enphys Acquisition Corp, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, SILVERspac Inc, sells DISH Network Corp, Innoviva Inc, Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, SILVERspac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. owns 1045 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 93,520,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 69,010,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) - 50,402,000 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) - 31,029,000 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Alteryx Inc (AYX) - 26,550,000 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 93,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,469,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,357,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SILVERspac Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,074,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $9.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,977,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 699,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Innoviva Inc. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $18.72, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in SILVERspac Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.