Eversept Partners, LP Buys Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Sells , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Catalent Inc

Investment company Eversept Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, HealthEquity Inc, Syneos Health Inc, sells , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Catalent Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Masimo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Eversept Partners, LP owns 100 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LP
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 833,750 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.37%
  2. Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 6,389,538 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  3. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 391,920 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82%
  4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 15,037 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 170,053 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.95%
New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 315,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 592,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 85,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $253.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 30,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $216.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Eversept Partners, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 77,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 833,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 191.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 333,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 240.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 119,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 567,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in Centene Corp by 59.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 224,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Eversept Partners, LP added to a holding in argenx SE by 274.10%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $290.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.

Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $266.41 and $303.29, with an estimated average price of $285.15.

Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Eversept Partners, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.



