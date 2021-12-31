Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Macy's Inc, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Qurate Retail Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, TPX, M, VVV, UAA, SBEA, MCW, GES, BRBR, BKE,
- Added Positions: DRVN, RACE, BBWI, OSW, BLMN, PFGC, BRAG,
- Reduced Positions: CZR, ASO, PZZA, PVH, BOOT, GENI, IGT, SNAP, CTRN, SEAS, AZEK, COTY, RH, BRLT,
- Sold Out: BURL, DECK, QRTEA, WMT, PLAY, SKX, VSCO, JACK, OLPX, HLF, PINS,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 554,555 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.54%
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 60,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.05%
- Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 196,090 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.51%
- RH (RH) - 23,283 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 406,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 554,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 196,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.843000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bragg Gaming Group Inc (BRAG)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bragg Gaming Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 395,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86.
