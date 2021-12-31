Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Macy's Inc, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Qurate Retail Inc

New Purchases: AMZN, TPX, M, VVV, UAA, SBEA, MCW, GES, BRBR, BKE,

AMZN, TPX, M, VVV, UAA, SBEA, MCW, GES, BRBR, BKE, Added Positions: DRVN, RACE, BBWI, OSW, BLMN, PFGC, BRAG,

DRVN, RACE, BBWI, OSW, BLMN, PFGC, BRAG, Reduced Positions: CZR, ASO, PZZA, PVH, BOOT, GENI, IGT, SNAP, CTRN, SEAS, AZEK, COTY, RH, BRLT,

CZR, ASO, PZZA, PVH, BOOT, GENI, IGT, SNAP, CTRN, SEAS, AZEK, COTY, RH, BRLT, Sold Out: BURL, DECK, QRTEA, WMT, PLAY, SKX, VSCO, JACK, OLPX, HLF, PINS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Macy's Inc, Valvoline Inc, Under Armour Inc, sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Walmart Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) - 554,555 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.54% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 60,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.05% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 196,090 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.51% RH (RH) - 23,283 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 406,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 554,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $224.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 196,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.843000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bragg Gaming Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 395,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86.