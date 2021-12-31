Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp Buys Humana Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Chubb

New Purchases: HUM, BAM, FISV, KBE, NWSA, ACMR, G, HTHT, IMAB, IQV, ACVA, MMIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Humana Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Chubb, Centene Corp, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp. As of 2021Q4, Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp owns 116 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 234,426 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 187,851 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.8% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 2,164,899 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.01% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 965,093 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Visa Inc (V) - 315,235 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.89%

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $422.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 79,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 485,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 212,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 271,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 479,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 94,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $447.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 234,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28013.36%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 73,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 53.89%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 315,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,665,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 78.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.934000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 283,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 181,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.