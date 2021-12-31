Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Contango Ore Inc, Tredegar Corp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Sells , , State Auto Financial Corp

- New Purchases: CTGO, TG, NXTC,
- Added Positions: MPB, RAIL, DGICA, ATRO, USAP, SYNL, VIRC,
- Reduced Positions: STFC, PATI, THRY, AUD, AUD, DWSN,
- Sold Out: GPX, CNBKA, RIVE, TRNS, ABIO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Minerva Advisors LLC
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 979,540 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 846,351 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
- Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) - 1,228,729 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Chase Corp (CCF) - 120,253 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio.
- The E W Scripps Co (SSP) - 523,407 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Contango Ore Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 108,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tredegar Corp (TG)
Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tredegar Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextCure Inc (NXTC)
Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in NextCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)
Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)
Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Donegal Group Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (GPX)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: (CNBKA)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.Sold Out: (RIVE)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.Sold Out: Transcat Inc (TRNS)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $98.8, with an estimated average price of $84.69.Sold Out: ARCA biopharma Inc (ABIO)
Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARCA biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.5.
