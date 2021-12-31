Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Minerva Advisors LLC Buys Contango Ore Inc, Tredegar Corp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Sells , , State Auto Financial Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Minerva Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Contango Ore Inc, Tredegar Corp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, NextCure Inc, Donegal Group Inc, sells , , State Auto Financial Corp, , Transcat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minerva Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Minerva Advisors LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Minerva Advisors LLC
  1. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 979,540 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 846,351 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
  3. Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) - 1,228,729 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  4. Chase Corp (CCF) - 120,253 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. The E W Scripps Co (SSP) - 523,407 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Contango Ore Inc (CTGO)

Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Contango Ore Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 108,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tredegar Corp (TG)

Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tredegar Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextCure Inc (NXTC)

Minerva Advisors LLC initiated holding in NextCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)

Minerva Advisors LLC added to a holding in Donegal Group Inc by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (GPX)

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Sold Out: (CNBKA)

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: (RIVE)

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Sold Out: Transcat Inc (TRNS)

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $98.8, with an estimated average price of $84.69.

Sold Out: ARCA biopharma Inc (ABIO)

Minerva Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARCA biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Minerva Advisors LLC. Also check out:

