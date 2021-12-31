Stewart Asset Management, LLC Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pool Corp, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc

Added Positions: GNRC, PH, POOL, FB, MSFT, FND, COST, AQN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pool Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Elanco Animal Health Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stewart Asset Management, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,914 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.89% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,017 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,693 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 38,928 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.7% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 81,538 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 10912.06%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 68,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 132.12%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $307.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 38,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 1928.44%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $459.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 32,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 189.69%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 54,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 15,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 172.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $143.31, with an estimated average price of $129.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 142,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.