Cartenna Capital, LP Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Cartenna Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vulcan Materials Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Allegion PLC, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartenna Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Cartenna Capital, LP owns 34 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cartenna Capital, LP
  1. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 137,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.16%
  2. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 105,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.26%
  3. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 480,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
  4. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 90,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64%
  5. Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 69,500 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 69,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $442.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Copart Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 75.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $130.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 94.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 492,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.



