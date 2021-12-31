Cartenna Capital, LP Buys Vulcan Materials Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: VMC, TPX, AMZN, ADI, ROP, PPG, OTIS, IGV, MTZ, PH, COTY, FLEX, WSC, CCL, PCT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vulcan Materials Co, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Allegion PLC, Autodesk Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartenna Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Cartenna Capital, LP owns 34 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 137,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.16% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 105,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.26% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 480,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16% TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 90,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64% Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 69,500 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $189.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 69,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $442.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Copart Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 75.16%. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $130.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $148.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP added to a holding in Triumph Group Inc by 94.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 492,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $130.78.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Cartenna Capital, LP sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13.