Etf Managers Group, Llc Buys Mandiant Inc, ForgeRock Inc, MAG Silver Corp, Sells OrganiGram Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc,

- New Purchases: MNDT, FORG, EWY, SNDL, NICE, NVEI, RELY, VLNS, ETN, TPB, AVTR, MNDY, BDX, CBRE, ETR, FSS, AJG, PNR, WM, IRM, ALB, BX, CBOE, INCR, MCK, CSGS, LSI, MIDD, TBLA, TBLA, STZ, ISRG, KR, MPWR, PCTY, QCOM, SAIA, SNPS, AMBA, AIG, BOOT, CTXS, CCI, DECK, FRPT, INFA, INVZ, LOW, RL, RRX, SEAS, AME, ARBE, ATH, BDC, BRO, CLBT, CHRS, HLTH, CYTK, GRTS, GO, J, JLL, LC, LCTX, MOH, NDAQ, NMRK, OCGN, REE, RNG, RSKD, RCL, SMWB, SAH, SRNE, SPSC, WKME, WOLF, ANGI, ATOS, BLZE, BCPC, BKI, COMP, CSGP, DOMA, DT, NETI, FTHM, HIPO, BEKE, LDI, MTTR, OPAD, OPEN, PRCH, RDN, RDFN, RKT, SABS, SMRT, TPR, THC, TCN, VAXX, WE, ZG,
- Added Positions: MAG, JKHY, AUID, TUFN, ABST, PYPL, SUMO, PAAS, HITI, HEXO, MAPS, NABL, ENPH, NTNX, SPLK, STNE, CGC, CGNT, CGNT, CVLT, DXCM, MRNA, PAGS, TLRY, TLRY, DLO, EVBG, IS, CRM, S, S, GRWG, CRON, NEXA, AG, PAYO, FOUR, SWI, AGFY, USAS, SQ, GDOT, VRNS, AAP, ACB, MSEX, NTAP, RDWR, SABR, TSCO, TRIP, ATVI, AMD, AFCG, AMRC, BILI, BIO, CRSR, CVAC, DDOG, ESTC, EXN, KD, LRCX, LMND, MQ, NVMI, OPK, ORA, SMTS, SKLZ, WDAY, ZLAB, ZYNE, ZNGA, DDD, ADBE, WMS, ADN, AMG, AGIO, AGNC, KERN, ALGN, AMAL, AWR, UHAL, AFG, ANAT, AWK, AMN, ADI, NLY, ANSS, APPF, AMAT, ATR, ABUS, ARES, ANET, AWI, ARRY, T, ATNI, ADSK, AVY, RCEL, BLDP, BOH, BBWI, WRB, BYND, TECH, BIIB, BWA, BR, CDNS, CWT, CPT, CNNE, GOEV, CFFN, CTLT, YCBD, CDW, CRNT, CERN, CHPT, CHPT, CMG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CIA, CLH, CWEN.A, RAAS, CBSH, CMP, COO, GLW, CCK, CSX, CFR, DHR, DE, DISCA, DIS, DLB, DOV, DXC, EBAY, EW, EA, EME, ERII, EGLX, ERIE, ETSY, EVAX, EXPI, FHN, FSLR, FSR, FL, FBHS, GME, GPS, IT, GNTX, GPC, GILT, LAND, GL, GPRO, GWW, GRVY, GPL, HAIN, HASI, HIG, HAS, MOMO, HSIC, HRI, HPE, HLT, HUBB, HPP, JBHT, HUYA, HYLN, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IIPR, IBKR, IBM, INTU, IPGP, ITRI, FROG, YY, KEYS, KC, KKR, KSS, KRNT, LW, LSTR, EL, LII, LBRDK, FWONK, LFUS, LYV, LKQ, LOGI, RIDE, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MET, MSI, MSM, MWA, NNOX, NATI, NCNO, NFLX, NYT, JWN, NTRS, NVR, ODFL, ORMP, OGN, PKG, PH, PAYX, PAYC, POOL, POWI, TROW, PSMT, PRG, PLD, PTC, PSA, QRVO, QS, RMBS, REG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROL, RMO, ROST, R, SBAC, SCHW, SCPL, SE, SGEN, NOW, SHLS, SSD, SIRI, SLM, AOS, SOHU, SSB, SCS, NOVA, SPWR, RUN, SIVB, SYY, TMUS, TGNA, TDOC, TFX, TPX, TER, TXN, TFSL, TJX, TNXP, BLD, TREX, TRMB, TFC, HEAR, TYL, UPS, URI, OLED, VRSK, VZ, VRTX, VSCO, VMW, VNET, VOYA, VMC, WAB, WAFD, WTS, WCC, WST, WEX, JW.A, WSM, XL, XYL, ZBRA, ZTS, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: OGI, NET, AXP, VGR, MA, CSCO, PM, MSFT, MO, ARNA, PANW, TENB, AAPL, JNPR, QLYS, SWM, CACI, V, XXII, CYBR, FFIV, SAIL, SSRM, VRSN, GOOGL, MIME, SAIC, ZS, AKAM, AMZN, SMG, ATEN, CLVR, NTCT, AFRM, BB, BAH, FIS, SEDG, FISV, HL, JAZZ, PSN, VFF, BVN, DFS, PLTK, RPD, TRQ, ABNB, EVTC, AUY, EXPE, FTNT, INMD, NCR, TCOM, ACIW, ALLT, DOX, CHKP, CDE, EGO, EVOP, GPN, HBM, IMXI, LDOS, NLOK, SILV, BKNG, CTLP, EXK, FLT, FLYW, FSM, GATO, HMY, RAMP, MMYT, MCFE, MGI, NGD, NYCB, ON, OSPN, PAYS, SVM, TSLA, UDR, BNTX, DOYU, ESLT, FVRR, KLAC, MANT, MSCI, PING, SA, UBER, WU, ABCL, ADGI, ADPT, AXU, ALNY, ALT, BLDE, CPRT, DESP, DIDI, ECL, EEFT, FCEL, HYFM, IIIV, JNJ, KNBE, LH, MTSI, MUX, MTA, MDB, NNDM, UEPS, NEWP, NVAX, NVCR, OKTA, OMCL, ORLA, QIWI, DGX, QDEL, RRR, RBLX, TSEM, TRVG, U, VRNT, VIR, EGHT, ABB, ABT, ABBV, ALGS, GOOG, AYX, PLAN, APPN, APP, ARCT, ASMB, AZN, AVIR, ATHX, AUDC, BCRX, BLKB, BE, BOX, BMY, CAMT, CVM, CEVA, GTLS, CMRX, CODX, CDAK, CGEN, CFRX, CRMD, COUP, CUE, CMI, CONE, MSP, DOCN, DOMO, DBX, DVAX, EBS, ENTA, ENOB, ENZ, FSLY, FREY, FLGT, HTOO, GDS, GILD, GSK, GORO, AUMN, GLDD, GDYN, HOLX, HOOK, IMAB, IBIO, ICVX, IBRX, IMCR, IMNM, IMV, IFRX, INO, INSG, INTA, ITRN, JAMF, JAMF, KMDA, LLY, LLNW, LPSN, LHDX, LYFT, MGIC, MTRX, MRK, VIVO, MEOH, MSTR, NTES, NFE, NEWR, NVDA, OTEX, OSUR, OCDX, PD, PRTK, PERI, PFE, PHAS, PSTG, RXT, RADA, REGN, SNY, SPNS, SIGA, SILC, SBTX, SMAR, SONY, SQZ, SSYS, SMCI, SWCH, TTWO, TAK, TLIS, TNDM, TDC, UIS, VACC, VXRT, PCVX, VBIV, VPG, INT, XBIT, XLNX, ZEN, ZETA,
- Sold Out: ZIXI, TWTR, PEN, COST, SNAP, ROKU, JCI, AN, PRTA, AIV, AGCO, SNOW, AMTX, UBA, HXL, INSP, DG, SKY, SLG, UPWK, FOCS, TOUR, SENEA, WTI, RHP, LSCC, RUSHA, CUBI, KOS, SHO, HSKA, TMO, APAM, AHT, HIW, PRU, MRNS, UMPQ, AVLR, VG, STFC, CROX, RUTH, SB, LUMN, TSE, MDLA, FND, CLDR, URGN, AM, GTHX, FRSX, NMIH, ACHC, BL, DRNA, DSPG, ENTG, FORM, PWFL, MANH, PI, SYNA, LADR, VSTM, APTS, COR, IPI, CRK, HZO, ACEL, AMRS, AVID, BBBY, XPEL, CWK, EVC, TRNS, GWGH, BNED, MGM, RDHL, SBUX, WSR,
- ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (VALT) - 4,550,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) - 8,760,052 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 3,432,092 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,172,940 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04%
- MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,358,743 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.74%
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,779,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ForgeRock Inc (FORG)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in ForgeRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,766,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 253,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.622400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,511,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $263.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 186,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in MAG Silver Corp by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $21, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,358,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 2547.06%. The purchase prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7. The stock is now traded at around $168.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 113,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ipsidy Inc (AUID)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Ipsidy Inc by 286.22%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,541,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 79.48%. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,756,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,280,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,104,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.
