Zeno Research, LLC Buys Warner Music Group Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Alphabet Inc, Sells SBA Communications Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warner Music Group Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, Alphabet Inc, TELUS Corp, AT&T Inc, sells SBA Communications Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Netflix Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeno Research, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Zeno Research, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 321,000 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1009.61% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 67,525 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 64,288 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,327 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Fox Corp (FOXA) - 164,261 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.6%

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The purchase prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $111.787800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 67,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2730.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 227,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 208,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $675.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 5,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $93.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 48,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 1009.61%. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 321,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.