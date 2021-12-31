Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys CyrusOne Inc, CorePoint Lodging Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Domtar Corp, Covanta Holding Corp

New Purchases: CONE, CPLG, MNR, COR, NUAN, TGP, GSKY, BBL, MGP, PCG, UA, HST, MTRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, CorePoint Lodging Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, , IHS Markit, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Domtar Corp, Covanta Holding Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, Cloudera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 292,643 shares, 23.70% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 186,639 shares, 22.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.30% CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) - 1,190,681 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) - 712,476 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. New Position (COR) - 67,331 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.856600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.7%. The holding were 292,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.88%. The holding were 1,190,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.51%. The holding were 712,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.3%. The holding were 67,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 102,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 208,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 50.30%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 186,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.