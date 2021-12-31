Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Fi

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 349,705 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.53%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 420,273 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.73%
  3. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) - 450,323 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,594 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.27%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 214,111 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.98 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 88,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 101.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 352,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The sale prices were between $30.35 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus