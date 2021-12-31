Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Fi

New Purchases: JSMD,

JSMD, Added Positions: FCTR, IEFA, FPXI, FIXD, PGHY, FTSL, BNDX, MMLG, XMPT, LMBS, PFF, EMB, MLPX, MORT, VNLA, JPST, NUSI, HTGC, OCSL, MAIN, TSLX, ORCC, SUNS, TPVG, GSBD, GBDC, GAIN, CSWC, ARCC, AMZN, AAPL,

FCTR, IEFA, FPXI, FIXD, PGHY, FTSL, BNDX, MMLG, XMPT, LMBS, PFF, EMB, MLPX, MORT, VNLA, JPST, NUSI, HTGC, OCSL, MAIN, TSLX, ORCC, SUNS, TPVG, GSBD, GBDC, GAIN, CSWC, ARCC, AMZN, AAPL, Reduced Positions: VO, RDVY, FVD, ACWV, RWL, IJR, PKW, QYLD, FJUN,

VO, RDVY, FVD, ACWV, RWL, IJR, PKW, QYLD, FJUN, Sold Out: HDMV, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 349,705 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.53% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 420,273 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.73% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (FJUN) - 450,323 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,594 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 97.27% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 214,111 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.98 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 88,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 101.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 352,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The sale prices were between $30.35 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.