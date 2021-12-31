Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: BBL, PKI, CTVA, XLY, XLI, STZ, MIME, PXD, WPP, VEU, WFC, FTNT, HUN, CG, COP, SUB, ADP, ADM,
- Added Positions: MBB, VTI, UNH, SPIP, FLRN, IQV, CRM, PFF, VTIP, ARCB, KLAC, GS, CB, ADBE, APD, BKNG, CVX, VBR, MSFT, NFLX, DHI, VSS, BX, TEL, MYRG, ADSK, MRK, EGP, BSX, SPTL, TGT, ITT, NXPI, ABC, SPTM, MTUM, SCHD, WSFS,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, FIVN, AAPL, TMO, NVDA, ICLR, LWLG, UPS, AVGO, DIS, DG, CMCSA, BWA, COST, WCN, V, SPIB, VWO, J, TFC, CVS, HD, JPM, SPSB, GLD, AMZN, MEDP, PEP, CSCO, AMT, AIZ, VEA, TENB, CDW, ABBV, MCHP, WMT, NEE, TFI, EOG, NOW, JNJ, GOOG, TWTR, TSN, DOCU, PLD, PFE, NDAQ, MPWR, MDT, SHM, SPDW, GD, EXC, ABT, PSK, SPLG, RY, MCD, ASML, CL, DUK, LOW, FB, SNPS, TTE, NKE, KOMP, MRVL, MKSI, WM, KNX, XOM, CWEN, PAYC, MA,
- Sold Out: SPTS, HOLX, ALL, VEEV, FCX, PYPL, BA, AZN, DISCA, ERIC, T, AMGN, ET, FTK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,576 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,050 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,551 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,250 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 248,687 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $180.855100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 76,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 513.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 78.17%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 140.18%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $202.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
