Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Five9 Inc

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, BHP Group PLC, PerkinElmer Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Five9 Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Lightwave Logic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,576 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,050 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,551 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,250 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 248,687 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $180.855100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 76,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 513.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.689900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 78.17%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $476.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 140.18%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 50.13%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $202.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.