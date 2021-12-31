Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Enlightenment Research, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Block Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Enlightenment Research, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Tesla Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Block Inc, Morgan Stanley, Accenture PLC, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enlightenment Research, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Enlightenment Research, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enlightenment Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enlightenment+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enlightenment Research, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,200 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 5,000 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.10%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,550 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.42%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 24,058 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 3,600 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 24,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 14,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $876.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 168.42%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 138.10%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $511.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 368.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 46,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 334.07%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Enlightenment Research, LLC. Also check out:

1. Enlightenment Research, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enlightenment Research, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enlightenment Research, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enlightenment Research, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus