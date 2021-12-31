Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Logitech International SA, General Electric Co, Moderna Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Target Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Current Portfolio) buys Logitech International SA, General Electric Co, Moderna Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Walmart Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Target Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Campbell Soup Co, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. As of 2021Q4, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owns 1353 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
  1. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 6,627,231 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22%
  2. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,120,603 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 288,392 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,187 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 868,223 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 64,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 105,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $16.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.395500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 658,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 68,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 72.82%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 208.38%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 153.59%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $192.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.85 and $88.43, with an estimated average price of $83.34.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



