Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Logitech International SA, General Electric Co, Moderna Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Target Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: GE, BBWI, MNDT, SHY, SWI, XLK, MATX, MEDP, U, OLPX, ENB, EVRG, WIT, CMRE, AMC, WMS, EVH, GDRX, RKLY, TBT, XLC, XLV, XLY, XME, INGR, DHT, EGLE, FRO, GLNG, GOGL, WCC, FTI, APPS, SB, GNK, BE, MNTV, ESTC, LTHM, GLBE, MQ, LAW, SOPH, LICY, VLTA, IONQ, GRAB, AIA, ARKG, EUFN, EVX, EWN, EWQ, VCIT, VFH, XLI, BAK, CTRA, CYTK, DAR, EGO, HUN, IAG, PENN, RRX, STKL, USAS, GPL, EXN, EMX, ASPS, VLNS, MOMO, ASIX, BHVN, PLL, INCR, DGHI, VGFC, CYBN, FTCV, DOCN, SNII, EVGO, NABL, UP, GXO, DOLE, HOOD, BGRY, MTTR, LCID, HIPO, MIMO, SPIR, SRAD, BKSY, RBOT, SHPW, KD, ONL, RIVN, OP, PL, DOUG, BITO, DIA, GAMR, GOVT, HYEM, ILF, IYF, PFF, SIL, SILJ, VCLT, VCSH, VNQ, VNQI, XLRE,

LOGI, MRNA, MBB, WMT, EXR, ALC, BAC, CRM, LLY, NOW, PANW, AMD, AWK, EQIX, SNOW, EQR, ES, BAX, KO, DXCM, INTU, JNJ, MRVL, MKC, NDAQ, PG, NXPI, MMM, MRK, PXD, SBUX, MSCI, TSLA, AMGN, AZO, CAH, F, RHI, V, GOOG, SPY, XLF, CVX, CTXS, CCI, DUK, FICO, IBM, ORLY, ORCL, REGN, DIS, CMG, DG, MOS, MDB, DELL, IWM, T, ACN, MO, AMZN, BDX, COF, FIS, COP, EOG, ECL, EXPD, FE, IP, JBHT, MGM, NVDA, NKE, ON, OXY, PSA, WRK, SPG, TXN, UHS, MASI, EPAM, PAYC, NIO, CRWD, ADI, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BSX, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CHKP, LNG, CSCO, C, VALE, COST, NEE, GS, IPG, KLAC, KGC, KR, MDT, MCO, VTRS, NUAN, OKE, SEIC, SIVB, STE, SNPS, YUM, SQM, VMW, AUPH, FTNT, SPLK, BABA, ETSY, HPE, SE, ZS, DOCU, DT, INMD, BNTX, LI, XPEV, ABNB, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, IBB, ADBE, ALB, DOX, AEP, TFC, BLDP, CACI, CBRE, DSX, EXP, FFIV, FDS, FNF, FISV, FCX, GRMN, GILD, HPQ, ITW, ILMN, MTB, MANT, MLM, SPGI, MCHP, MU, NRG, NTAP, PAAS, PTC, PH, PLUG, RDWR, O, RSG, RGLD, SRE, TROW, TSM, RIG, USB, VZ, VMC, AUY, EBAY, WU, LDOS, SBLK, FNV, NEWP, NVGS, AVGO, DQ, JKS, GM, FB, QLYS, SAIC, TWTR, VRNS, ATEN, TRUP, CFG, CYBR, QRVO, SEDG, CC, TEAM, SNAP, AQUA, HUT, PINS, FSLY, PING, PLTR, PUBM, LAZR, AFRM, NVVE, COIN, ONON, EWA, EWG, EWJ, EWL, EWU, FINX, GDXJ, IGV, IWN, JJC, KRBN, KWEB, META, PAVE, PBE, TIP, XLP, XLU, PLD, AXP, AU, GOLD, CCJ, CAJ, CCL, CX, LUMN, CDE, BVN, ETN, EMR, EXAS, EXPE, FCEL, GFI, HOG, WELL, HL, MTCH, IDXX, ISRG, KEY, PKG, DGX, RIO, WPM, SO, SUI, UCTT, URI, WOR, WYNN, ZBH, TXMD, MWA, GTLS, WRN, NOA, EXK, DNN, MAG, MELI, EURN, AGI, AG, URG, SVM, TROX, SAND, ENPH, YY, NCLH, SBSW, EQX, WIX, MGNI, KHC, EVBG, NTNX, AYX, PETQ, SPOT, ELAN, EB, ORTX, CTRM, LEVI, CHWY, SNDL, PTON, BILL, CMPS, FSR, QS, WISH, DNMR, WOOF, CGNT, CGNT, SNSE, NYXH, APP, OGN, MAPS, JXN, BOTZ, COPX, EMB, EWC, EWZ, FIVG, FLOT, GRID, HACK, IAU, ICLN, ICVT, IHI, IJR, IPAY, IXJ, MUB, OIH, PBW, RSP, RSX, SIMS, SLV, SNSR, UFO, URA, XLB, XLE, XOP, XRT, Reduced Positions: MSFT, UBS, JD, TGT, TLT, CPB, GIS, PFE, KMB, PFG, PEG, HCA, NFLX, STX, WST, AMAT, CI, GOOGL, MS, VRTX, ANTM, ALLY, FRPT, BBY, SCHW, DHR, EA, EXC, IRM, K, ROK, TTWO, WAT, XYL, WDAY, ABBV, AAL, ABT, ALGN, CHRW, CNC, CPRT, DLTR, ETR, EFX, HRL, SJM, JCI, MTD, NTES, NVAX, PGR, SLB, WM, DFS, SYF, BYND, OZON, ATVI, BRK.B, CME, CHD, CINF, EW, FITB, JNPR, NUE, PEP, PKI, LIN, POOL, RTX, UNH, WCN, WHR, ZBRA, NEO, BTG, STLA, NWSA, CNHI, OKTA, REAL, EWT, AEM, IVZ, ARW, BIO, DE, DVN, BEN, MCD, OMC, LUV, STLD, TMO, UPS, TMUS, TRIP, ZTS, HUBS, TDOC, PYPL, NET, CARR, ASAN, EDOC, EZA, PAWZ, A, ADM, ALV, BK, BA, BMY, BG, CAT, CE, CRL, CGNX, CL, CMCSA, GLW, DLR, DPZ, DD, EL, XOM, FDX, IT, GPN, HAL, HAS, HON, LRCX, LOW, MKTX, MAR, MCK, MPWR, PNC, QCOM, RMD, BB, ROP, SGMO, STT, SYK, TER, TSN, UNP, VRSN, WDC, MA, FSLR, AVAV, PODD, BX, ULTA, AQN, KKR, MARA, PVG, ICLR, VEEV, NOMD, CABO, ALRM, SILV, TWLO, VST, DBX, BILI, PDD, TME, FUTU, DDOG, CQQQ, EZU, FAN, GDX, IVV, QID, XBI, CB, SRPT, ASX, APD, AKAM, ALNY, AMRN, HES, AEE, AFG, AWR, APH, ANSS, AON, RIOT, BMO, BNS, BIIB, BMRN, BXP, BF.B, CF, CDNS, CM, CERN, CTAS, CTSH, TCOM, CMI, DHI, DB, D, DOV, EEFT, EXEL, FAST, FELE, MNST, HSIC, HOLX, HMC, HUM, HBAN, INCY, INFY, INO, ICE, IFF, KAI, MDLZ, LH, LEN, LNN, MFC, MMC, MET, MSI, NWL, NOK, NSC, NVO, NUVA, ODFL, ORA, PCAR, PPG, ALTO, NTR, BKNG, PRU, PHM, QGEN, PWR, RF, RCI, ROL, ROST, RY, SMG, SHW, SSRM, SWKS, EQNR, SPWR, TJX, TD, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TYL, UGP, VFC, VMI, WAB, WTS, WY, XEL, XLNX, L, AAWW, FTS, TDG, EDU, TCRT, CSIQ, DAL, LULU, UEC, AXU, FERG, VET, SRNE, CGAU, FSM, KL, CCXI, GNRC, TAL, FRC, FLT, HZNP, APTV, ZNGA, GWRE, GMED, BFAM, IQV, BLUE, RNG, BURL, WB, ZEN, SAGE, W, KEYS, SYNH, AXTA, RUN, FLOW, RACE, SQ, FTV, TTD, ACIU, CRSP, YUMC, HWM, BKR, VICI, PAGS, VYNE, CDAY, SONO, FTCH, TWST, LYFT, DOW, UBER, CTVA, ACCD, MNSO, RBLX, CPNG, AEVA, CXM, AAXJ, ANGL, ARKF, ARKK, ARKW, ASHR, IGSB, CWB, EIDO, EPHE, ERTH, ERUS, ESPO, EWW, EWY, HYG, IEMG, IHY, INDA, IRBO, KSA, KURE, PHB, PICK, PRF, PTH, QCLN, SMIN, SMOG, SOXX, URNM, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Logitech International SA, General Electric Co, Moderna Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Walmart Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Target Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Campbell Soup Co, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise. As of 2021Q4, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owns 1353 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UBS Group AG (UBS) - 6,627,231 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 1,120,603 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 288,392 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 502,187 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 868,223 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 64,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 105,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $16.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.395500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 658,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 68,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 72.82%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 122,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 208.38%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 48,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 153.59%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $192.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $212.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.85 and $88.43, with an estimated average price of $83.34.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.