Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vontobel Holding Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Adobe Inc, NetEase Inc, Deere, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Cummins Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1040 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,883,998 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,459,369 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  3. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 24,447,379 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,368,403 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,860,057 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 565,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enovix Corp (ENVX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Proterra Inc (PTRA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,618,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $270.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 346,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 235,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,000,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 127.61%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $393.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 204,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 392.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 481,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel Holding Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel Holding Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus