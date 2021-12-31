Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Cummins Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Adobe Inc, NetEase Inc, Deere, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Cummins Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1040 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,883,998 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,459,369 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 24,447,379 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,368,403 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,860,057 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 565,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,618,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $270.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 346,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 235,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,000,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 127.61%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $393.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 204,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 392.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 481,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.