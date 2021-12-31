Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Danaher Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Cummins Inc

- New Purchases: MNDT, RVLV, SIG, PTRA, GE, ENVX, DLB, NOMD, HOOD, SJW, FTCI, FIVN, DIA, REZI, CLH, COOK, REAL, MEDP, PTCT, BKI, SOFI, SOFI, BRBR, HRT, BBWI, IAC, BAND, GIB, SEE, IJR, R, KNBE, RCKT, LSPD, LNN, ARES, TSP, ONON, CHPT, CHPT, CIEN, CNM, BASE, CPNG, DWAC, PRTS, BLD, SYNA, EB, FWRG, FLS, URTY, RLAY, QSR, VICI, S, S, SIGA, SLF, TGB, TASK, TTM, THC, BNDX, VERI, AMC, HIMX, UHAL, WRB, CHRW, CM, CP, CPRI, CBOE, CDEV, CERT, CWEN, ENB, EQH, EXEL, EXR, BUG, PLBY, HIVE, PDBC, IONS, IPGP, ESGU, KD, LYV, MTOR, MSTR, NRG, OUST, OC, OYST, PEN,
- Added Positions: AMAT, DHR, ADBE, NTES, LOGI, DE, TRMB, GOOG, TSLA, KO, ALC, AAPL, PEP, SNPS, LKQ, PNC, ACN, MCK, LLY, UPS, AXP, AMT, BLK, SQ, DB, EW, PYPL, TMO, V, ABT, ANSS, CHKP, JCI, PDD, AWK, COIN, ECL, FTNT, GS, IWM, LRCX, NLOK, ORCL, SE, TT, VRTX, VMW, ZM, T, CAT, CSCO, CRWD, EPAM, FSLR, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JPM, MDT, NFLX, NEE, PGR, SPGI, XLF, AOS, ZBRA, ATVI, ALL, BSX, C, DDOG, DELL, EMR, EOG, ETSY, FTV, IQ, JKS, KGC, MCD, MSI, NXPI, OKTA, PINS, PHM, QRVO, PWR, RBLX, SJM, NOVA, TXN, UNP, UNH, VRSN, ZTS, MMM, ABMD, AFL, A, ALNY, ANTM, ARKK, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BBD, BRK.B, BILI, BILL, BWA, AVGO, CSIQ, CE, CRL, CVX, CHD, CFG, CTSH, DFS, DOCU, DG, DLTR, DOV, DD, EMN, ETN, ENR, ENS, EQR, HACK, EXAS, FERG, CIBR, FVRR, FOXA, AJG, GNRC, GIS, HPQ, HUBS, HBAN, IEX, ITW, ILMN, NTLA, IP, SHY, FXI, EMB, ITRI, KLAC, KHC, EL, LYFT, MPC, MRVL, MELI, MPWR, NTAP, NSC, NCLH, NVAX, OTLY, OXY, OTIS, PAGS, PBR, MINT, PRU, DGX, RRX, SBAC, SDGR, NOW, SHLS, SGFY, SNAP, SNA, SEDG, SONO, SPLK, TTWO, TEL, TDOC, TFX, TEVA, TLRY, TLRY, TSCO, TRV, TWLO, UBER, UAA, QURE, UMC, U, VWO, VIAC, WELL, WU, WY, WHR, XYL, ONEM, TWOU, AAP, AKAM, AMCR, AAL, AIG, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, BLOK, PLAN, AON, APTV, ARKF, ASTE, TEAM, ACB, AZO, BTG, BLL, BLDP, BMO, BK, BZUN, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BX, BLNK, BOX, BRO, BMBL, CGC, COF, CAH, CG, KMX, CARR, CASY, CBRE, CDW, CNC, CRNC, LNG, CMG, CI, CLX, CNHI, ECON, COO, CPRT, GLW, CSGP, COUP, CRSP, CRON, CSX, DADA, DNLI, DM, DVN, DXCM, DIDI, SOXS, LABU, WFH, DISCA, DOW, DBX, EBAY, EIX, ELAN, ESTC, EHC, ESS, FIVG, EMQQ, FDS, FTCH, FIS, GRID, FRPT, GM, GPN, URA, GMED, GDRX, GGG, GH, HBI, HCA, HCAT, HQY, HSIC, HSY, HPE, HLT, HZNP, HRL, HYFM, IBN, IDXX, IR, INMD, IIPR, INO, PODD, ISRG, PJP, EPP, EWY, SLV, ICLN, IBB, ITA, ITUB, JAZZ, KDP, KMI, KTOS, KRYS, LEA, LEVI, LBTYK, LPSN, L, LAZR, MGA, MFC, MMC, MTCH, MLCO, MET, MTD, MOH, MDB, NCNO, NBIX, NWL, OPEN, PACB, PLTR, PASG, PAYC, PEGA, PTON, PSX, PLTK, POWI, PPG, TROW, PFG, BIB, PSQ, SPXU, SQQQ, SDS, QLYS, RMD, RNG, ROK, ROKU, RY, RCL, SRPT, SLB, SMG, STX, XLY, XLI, SRE, SHW, SHOP, SIRI, SONY, LUV, GLD, GMF, SPYV, XHB, XOP, KRE, STLD, STLA, STE, SNDL, STKL, RUN, SYY, TRHC, TNDM, TPR, TTCF, TTEK, TRI, TMUS, TDG, RIG, TRU, TFC, TWTR, TSN, PATH, OLED, UPST, USB, GDX, PPH, REMX, VGK, VIG, VTR, VTRS, VRAY, SPCE, VMC, WBA, WMT, WAT, WST, WRK, WPM, CXSE, DGS, DXJ, WDAY, YETI, YUM, YUMC, ZEN, ZBH, ZUO, ZYXI, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, MDLZ, CMI, VZ, TSM, AMD, SPY, AMZN, MSFT, HDB, INFY, QQQ, MCO, CMCSA, UBS, CL, EEM, GILD, NKE, BIDU, FB, NVDA, PFE, NET, SOXX, MRNA, NEM, ALB, ALGN, AMGN, BDX, ABBV, ACM, AQN, ASML, BIIB, BKNG, HUM, IFF, KEYS, LOW, MRK, MU, PKI, PTC, TER, ZS, GOOGL, MO, ADI, AVLR, BAC, BMY, CCL, DIS, XOM, IHI, LMT, MKTX, MIME, MSCI, PG, QGEN, QCOM, ROST, CRM, XLE, VALE, WFC, ACCD, WMS, AES, AFRM, AGCO, APD, ABNB, AEE, ADM, ANET, AUPH, AVTR, BB, BFAM, CTLT, CLLS, CHTR, CHGG, CTAS, CME, STZ, COST, CVAC, CVS, CYBR, DHI, EA, AQUA, FFIV, FICO, FAST, FSLY, FDX, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GWW, HASI, HIG, HOLX, HD, IBKR, EWJ, TLT, LQD, YY, K, KR, LIN, LTHM, MAS, MKC, MS, MYRG, NDAQ, ON, PM, PXD, POOL, PLD, TQQQ, RTX, REGN, RSG, ROP, SO, SPSC, SWK, STN, SBUX, SYK, SYF, TGT, TME, TJX, TCOM, UPWK, VFC, VMI, VIPS, WFG, WTW, XLNX, XPEV, ADPT, ADUS, AEIS, AEM, ALRM, AA, ALLY, AMED, ACC, AMRS, APA, ACGL, FUV, ARW, ARWR, AIZ, ATH, ATO, AVB, AGR, BMI, BKR, BNS, BYND, BIO, TECH, BE, BA, BG, BURL, CDNS, CPB, CWST, CERN, GTLS, CHWY, CB, CINF, CTXS, CCEP, CAG, COP, ED, CRSR, CTVA, COUR, CROX, CCI, DRI, DAR, DVA, DAL, XRAY, DEO, DKS, DISCK, DPZ, DKNG, DT, SOLO, ERII, ENPH, ESE, WTRG, ES, ROBO, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FARO, RACE, FNF, FITB, FRC, FEP, FSZ, FE, FSR, FLT, FMC, FOXF, FELE, GRMN, COPX, GPK, GP, HON, HWM, H, INFO, INCY, ICE, IPG, TAN, RSP, IVZ, IQV, IAU, EEMV, EZU, EWL, IGV, FLOT, HYG, AAXJ, INDA, J, JD, JNPR, KEY, KMB, KKR, LH, LVS, LEGN, TREE, LEN, LI, LNC, RIDE, LULU, LUMN, LITE, MTB, M, MARA, MKL, MAR, MLM, MASI, MAT, MTH, MGM, MCHP, TAP, MNTV, MOS, NATI, EDU, NIO, NIU, NTRS, NOC, NVCR, NUE, ODFL, OMCL, OCFT, OKE, OSK, OSTK, PKG, PH, PAYX, PNR, PETQ, PNW, PSTG, QS, RJF, RF, RIOT, RHI, RMO, SGEN, SEIC, XLP, XLK, ST, SI, SWKS, SNOW, SOHU, EBND, SPOT, STT, SUI, SURF, SIVB, TAL, TECK, TDY, TENB, TTD, TD, UGI, ULTA, UAL, URI, X, MTN, VLO, SMH, VCSH, VLDR, VRSK, VIR, WAB, WCN, WM, W, WDC, WMB, DFE, DON, WIX, WKHS, WYNN, XEL, XL, ZG,
- Sold Out: GDDY, TTC, CNI, DQ, SQM, RWM, ANGI, BGNE, MORN, NEOG, TPX, WSM, STNE, ICSH, VRM, FROG, ARRY, IEFA, IEMG, XBI, XLRE, BCRX, CUTR, FOLD, OCGN, LHCG, MNST, SEEL, ORLY, SAVA, RARE, AEP, DUK, ELF, HES, KSU, TALO, ALEC, TW, AGL, VACC, ARKQ, ARKW, BJK, BKLN, BOND, CHIQ, DGRO, DUST, ELD, EPI, EWA, EWC, EWD, EWG, EWH, EWN, EWQ, EWU, FEZ, GAMR, GDXJ, GXC, HYEM, IEF, IEI, IEV, IJJ, ILF, IOO, IPAY, ITB, ITOT, IVV, IVW, IWB, IWN, IWO, IYT, JNK, JNUG, KBE, LIT, MORT, NUGT, OEF, PGJ, PRF, PSJ, PWC, PZA, SDY, SH, SIL, SPHB, SPXL, TBX, UDOW, VB, VNM, XHE, XLU, XT, ABEO, ADAP, AERI, APEI, ARDX, ATRA, CARA, ASRT, DISH, DXGE, ENTG, CZR, FINX, GPRO, ICPT, KPTI, LBRDA, FWONK, LSXMA, LSXMK, LXRX, INSG, PLSE, PRFZ, RGNX, SNSR, SOCL, TCMD, TGTX, TLGTQ, VCIT, VTVT, WB, WVE, Z, AFG, APO, ATHM, AU, AYI, BAM, BEN, BF.A, BF.B, CF, CMS, CVE, D, DTE, ETR, GD, HEI, HEI.A, LHX, KNX, LDOS, LNT, MED, MHK, MTW, PCG, PEG, PPL, PVG, RBA, TXT, UHS, VNO, BHC, WEC, EVRG, OPRX, AYX, APPN, RDFN, RCUS, CDAY, DRIV, AVRO, ESTA, PRVB, AXNX, XLC, FOX, BATT, EMHY, NEAR, PAVE, GNOM, GOTU, IMVT, RAPT, IGMS, HERO, GXTG, ENOR, RPRX, API, GOCO, BIGC, EDOC, HRMY, AVIR, GRCL, FNCH, PRVA, SLVM,
For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,883,998 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,459,369 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 24,447,379 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,368,403 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,860,057 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 565,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 150,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Proterra Inc (PTRA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,618,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $270.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 346,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 235,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,000,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 127.61%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $393.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 204,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 392.36%. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 481,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel Holding Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel Holding Ltd. keeps buying