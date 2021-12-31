Periscope Capital Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: PFTA, BHACU, VGII, PSPC, NHICU, NHICU, DRAY, CORS, ZINGU, DISA, GOGN.U, SAMAU, SAMAU, SKYA, KCGI, BMAC.U, ADALU, FIACU, LFACU, LFACU, NETC.U, SUAC.U, AVACU, IMAQ, CHWA, ESACU, PHYT.U, LGSTU, BLEUU, LGTOU, NCACU, MBSC.U, TRAQ.U, GIA, IQMDU, BRIV, ACDI.U, IFIN.U, FOUNU, FLAG, FLAG, CPAR, MLAIU, ORIA, GFOR, WQGA, DMYS.U, OXAC, PBAXU, INTEU, GVCIU, DPCSU, GLEE, CENQ, ENERU, AEAEU, SHCAU, RRAC.U, APN.U, BCSAU, RCFA.U, LGVCU, ALORU, EOCW, LCW.U, TRIS.U, ENTFU, ICNC.U, FNVTU, ATEK.U, LVRA, BSKY, FATPU, PONO, PEPLU, BNIX, LIONU, KSI, POND, HCNE, RNERU, OHAAU, CBRGU, SMAP, BOCNU, MTRYU, BMAQU, LVACU, PCCTU, MPRAU, SVNAU, MCAGU, VHNAU, ROCAU, RJAC.U, BRKHU, GFGDU, XPDBU, PRLHU, SHAP.U, MEOA, XFINU, SZZLU, MCAAU, AEHA, CRECU, BFAC.U, TETC, LCA, LCA, NOVV, GTACU, ARCKU, CCTSU, SANB, MNTN.U, WPCA, TBSA, OSI, SMIH, ZT, BLNG, JMACU, SMAPU, AVHIU, JUN.U, CNDB.U, AFACU, SGIIU, MTRY, PACI.U, UTAAU, DAOOU, PORT.U, EMLDU, GDNRU, AG, ATAQ, LEGA, JUGG, PPHP, ACAQ.U, THACU, VSACU, TGVCU, ONYXU, JMAC, ROCLU, BIOSU, JWACU, GLLIU, TCOA.U, ADRT.U, NVACU, LSPRU, TPGY, BTWN, APGB, WINV, TOACU, FLYA, BRD.U, GEEXU, IGTAU, SCUA.U, KACLU, FSRX, ACTD, RKTA, LITT, SWAG, FEXDU, REVE, SCMAU, FRLAU, OLITU, HTAQ.U, HORIU, BACA, NFNT.U, CNGLU, LION, LION, TGAAU, PGSS, IVCBU, AHRNU, APCA.U, GMFIU, GBRG, FRON, AXH.U, GATE, APXIU, FXCOU, WEL.U, AAPL, GOOGL, NVDA, FST, OHPAU, RACB, TIOAU, GTPA, AHPA, HHGC, ARIZU, TLGYU, FATP, THAC, AXH, ALSAU, AOGOU, ADBE, AMZN, BAC, COST, INTC, MSFT, NKE, PFE, PG, CRM, DIS, MA, TSLA, FB, PYPL, WALD, LIBYU, GIAC, AVHI, AVHI, MCAG, AEAE, T, AMD, AMAT, CVS, CSCO, C, KO, XOM, GS, HD, IBM, JPM, MRK, MU, NFLX, ORCL, QCOM, VZ, V, ABBV, MRNA, DMAQ, LIBY,
- Added Positions: QQQ, GGMC, APSG, STRE, SPGS, CNTQ, AAC, NBST, FVIV, CRZN, ROCG, EBAC, MITA, HIGA, FMIV, PSTH, NSTB, PUCK, TACA, OEPW, PV, DHHC, NRAC, HIII, FSNB, WARR, NSTC, LCAA, NAAC, EQHA, RCLF, SCLE, KIII, ASZ, ACAH, AAQC, ATVC, EGGF, PMVC, HLAH, BLUA, CPTK, PMGM, BOAS, SCOB, BITE, MACC, IPVI, PLMI, AFAQ, NMMC, PRSR, CHAA, TWNI, IBER, FTEV, ANZU, NSTD, HERA, DTOC, CLBR, HPX, BTAQ, DLCA, MON, FSSI, PRPC, SPTK, PSAG, GSEV, DHCA, RXRA, TRCA, ACQR, CLAA, KAHC, GXII, AHPAU, AHPAU, LFTR, BOAC, ARBG, SVFA, AEAC, LMAO, ISLE, ISLE, TCAC, TSIB, SLAM, TWLV, FACT, FLME, TSPQ, FRW, AGGR, SCAQ, CFFE, GIW, ERES, ASAQ, TMPM, SV, PHIC, ABGI, INKA, FCAX, JCIC, ZWRK, ROCR, TMAC, KRNL, CPUH, SLAC, MACA, ESM, FTPA, CLAY, OACB, VYGG, BHSE, PIPP, VTAQ, EPWR, OCAX, TZPS, ARTA, AGBA, COOL, LDHAU, HHLA, PFDR, VELO, GLBL, GLBL, ACBA, TPBAU, ARGUU, HZON, HCIC, PGRW, AUS, CLOE, PAFO,
- Reduced Positions: GGPI, IMPX, RBAC, CCAC, CHPM, MCMJ, ETAC, GIIX, PRPB, CONX, CRHC, CVII, QFTA, GBRGU, VPCC, IGAC, PPGH, AVAN, CCVI, TREB, FSRXU, ZNTE, LCAP, FPAC, FPAC, KINZ, SCVX, FRSG, MEAC, EAC, GOAC, MLAC, ACEV, ADEX, AURC, FINM, NXU, CPSR, VMAC, TEKK, LGAC, EJFA, GLSPT, RAM, SPAQ, SPAQ, JWSM, PNTM, PACX, TVAC, GLAQ, LNFA, BREZ, GGGV, AACIU, CLAQ, GPCOU, BSGAU, ACKIT, VCKA, CFV, MBTCU,
- Sold Out: BSN, PFTAU, MRAC, DBDR, PSPC.U, YAC, VGII.U, DRAYU, ESSC, VOSO, DISAU, CORS.U, ENFA, GGMCU, SKYAU, SVOK, KURI, CFVI, KCGI.U, MACQ, ENVX, GIA.U, SGAM, FORE, SBEA, BRIVU, THMA, TMTS, STWO, STRE.U, CPARU, DWACU, OXACU, AAC.U, SPGS.U, SNII, ISOS, ORIAU, GFOR.U, CNTQU, WQGA.U, CRZNU, BRPM, EOCW.U, LVRAU, NBSTU, GIG, BSKYU, PONOU, EBACU, KSICU, HCNEU, POND.U, MITAU, CBAH, PUCKU, FMIVU, GLEEU, HUGS, LIII, RTPY, CLOEU, FLAG.U, DDMX, DDMX, HIIIU, ACTDU, LCAHU, LCAHU, DCRN, ATHN, PV.U, DHHCU, NRACU, NSTC.U, ATVCU, LCAAU, TETCU, AAQC.U, EGGF.U, EQHA.U, BITE.U, RCLFU, SCLEU, KIIIU, ASZ.U, ACAHU, MACC.U, WPCA.U, FVIV.U, BLNGU, OSI.U, SMIHU, ZTAQU, ZGYH, PRSRU, OEPWU, HCAQ, BLUA.U, PMGMU, CPTK.U, TCACU, BOAS.U, FSNB.U, IBER.U, ATAQU, PLMIU, AFAQU, LEGAU, ATMR, ADF, CLBR.U, JUGGU, ROCGU, MEOAU, AEHAU, MOTN, CHAA.U, ANZUU, FTEV.U, NSTD.U, EUSG, WALDU, PAFOU, ERESU, DLCAU, MONCU, NAACU, GSEVU, SBEAU, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, HERAU, TRCA.U, ACQRU, NGAB, CLAA.U, DTOCU, GXIIU, RKTA.U, TBSAU, LITTU, BSGA, REVEU, GOAC.U, HIGA.U, IIAC, HLAHU, FSSIU, TSIBU, TWNI.U, SLAMU, WARR.U, PSAGU, FLME.U, AGGRU, FRWAU, SCAQU, FRONU, MCAD, HZAC, SVFAU, TZPSU, AEACU, ZWRKU, KRNLU, APGB.U, SCOBU, SNII.U, GTPAU, GIWWU, ASAQ.U, ADEX.U, CPUH.U, GLBLU, ESM.U, MPACU, MPACU, ARTAU, ZEV, DFPH, ATHN.U, ACBAU, CEF, MTACU, HCCCU, PRPC.U, MACQU, GGPIU, BENE, ROCRU, ADF.U,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 2,851,634 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,578,265 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 2,483,764 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.14%
- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,471,111 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,299,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,154,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,098,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NewHold Investment Corp II (NHICU)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in NewHold Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,061,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NewHold Investment Corp II (NHICU)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,098,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.056400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMC)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp by 627.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,091,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,483,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd by 237.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 938,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (CNTQ)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp by 1138.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 619,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc (SPGS)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,426,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTAU)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.1.Sold Out: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.
