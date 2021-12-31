Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Periscope Capital Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp

Investment company Periscope Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, Post Holdings Partnering Corp, sells Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Periscope Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Periscope Capital Inc. owns 954 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Periscope Capital Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  2. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 2,851,634 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  3. GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,578,265 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  4. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 2,483,764 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.14%
  5. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,471,111 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37%
New Purchase: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTA)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,299,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co (BHACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,154,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,098,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NewHold Investment Corp II (NHICU)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in NewHold Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,061,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,098,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.056400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMC)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp by 627.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,091,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,483,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd (STRE)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Ltd by 237.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 938,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (CNTQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp by 1138.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 619,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc (SPGS)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc by 71.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,426,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.97 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sold Out: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (PFTAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC.U)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Sold Out: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.



