Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc, VOXX International Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Tecnoglass Inc, DLH Holdings Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: REFI, VOXX, VIAC, FL, SNT, QIPT, PIK, INVO, DXYN, MSFT, MMMB, VMAR, EDUC,
- Added Positions: SLYV, NWPX, PHYS, ESEA, VIGI, VWO, INBK, PESI, IEA, CVGI, MEC, IIN, AP, LYTS, PRPH, IJH, SPY, ICAD, SELF, MUX, DYNT, CVX, RSSS, GORO, AIRG, MYO, EPM, EEM, BGSF, GENC, BKTI, CHEK, LINC, BELFB, AXU, PWFL, GIFI, AGFS, ARDS, AMGN, NTWK, MO, FSI, IMMR, INTC, INTZ, MRK, OEG, UTI, PFIE, GM, PRU, SRTS, SGC, GIS, VZ, CRNT,
- Reduced Positions: DLHC, TSC, SHYF, IESC, III, SII, TRNS, LNDC, CRAI, AMRK, AXTI, DIS, CNTY, CTLP, HL, PERI, NBEV, NTIC, LEGH, ICCC, LUNA, C, TACT, ISDR, FTHM, QRHC, BWMN, IVW, UFPT, SFE, INVE, MMP, STRT, NEM, NSSC, CTEK, XELB, ASUR, GDX, AAPL, EXK, MS, HD, HNNA,
- Sold Out: TGLS, ZIXI, FSM, TGT, MIND, GSIT, HBM,
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 154,002 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 195,347 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,146 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 89,328 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 141,369 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 59,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VOXX International Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Senstar Technologies Ltd (SNT)
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Senstar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)
Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euroseas Ltd (ESEA)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Euroseas Ltd by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $37, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 101,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (PESI)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 164,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc by 144.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC)
Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc by 144.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: MIND Technology Inc (MIND)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in MIND Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.66.Sold Out: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)
Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in GSI Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.25.
