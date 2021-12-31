Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc, VOXX International Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Tecnoglass Inc, DLH Holdings Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc

New Purchases: REFI, VOXX, VIAC, FL, SNT, QIPT, PIK, INVO, DXYN, MSFT, MMMB, VMAR, EDUC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc, VOXX International Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Foot Locker Inc, Northwest Pipe Co, sells Tecnoglass Inc, DLH Holdings Corp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, , The Shyft Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perritt Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 154,002 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 195,347 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,146 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 89,328 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 141,369 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 59,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VOXX International Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 15,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Senstar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.460100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Quipt Home Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.18 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Northwest Pipe Co by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Euroseas Ltd by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $37, with an estimated average price of $27.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 101,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 164,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc by 144.72%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc by 144.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in MIND Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.66.

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in GSI Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.25.