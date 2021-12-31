Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: AAPL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,625,469 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,487,645 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46% CME Group Inc (CME) - 4,118,241 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 280,075 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,678,504 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.006300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 169,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 3,625,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,666,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 528,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.