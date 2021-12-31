Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: MA, BSX, V, PYPL, CMCSA, MDLZ, BDX, KO, JNJ, UPS, CASY, TSM, GGG, VMC, CME, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, ABT, DIS, GOOG, YUMC, KEYS, ROST, NKE, UNH, ADBE, BKNG, FMX, ISRG, SNPS, SHW, HD, OTIS, NOW, HSY, RBA, TER, JD, DG, INFY, PGR, NTES, CPRT, BZUN, HDB, HUM, ACN, TJX, PNC, WFC, IFN, PM, MTB, GPC, AMT,
- Sold Out: EA, STZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,625,469 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,487,645 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 4,118,241 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 280,075 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,678,504 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.006300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 169,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 3,625,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,666,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 528,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.
