Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, The Walt Disney Co, Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,625,469 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.53%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,487,645 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.46%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 4,118,241 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 280,075 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,678,504 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.15%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.006300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 169,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $380.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 3,625,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,666,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $218.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 528,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

