Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Linden Advisors LP Buys Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Baozun Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Linden Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Black Mountain Acquisition Corp, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Baozun Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Gores Guggenheim Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Linden Advisors LP owns 606 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Linden Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/linden+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Linden Advisors LP
  1. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 3,098,148 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
  4. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,000,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (TRTL.U) - 2,970,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (DTRT)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,064,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp (MBSC.U)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ST Energy Transition I Ltd (STET.U)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (BMAC.U)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II by 123.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Sold Out: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Sold Out: CHP Merger Corp (CHPM)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Linden Advisors LP. Also check out:

1. Linden Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Linden Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Linden Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Linden Advisors LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus