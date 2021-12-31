Linden Advisors LP Buys Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Baozun Inc

- New Purchases: ENTFU, LGSTU, DTRT, BMAC.U, MBSC.U, MLAIU, STET.U, BIOSU, GIACU, PEPL, DCGO, TLGYU, LGTOU, DMYS.U, XPDBU, IOACU, ZINGU, IQMDU, DNMR, TRAQ.U, GGAAU, SUAC.U, TGVCU, SZZLU, GVCIU, APN.U, BLEUU, FIACU, ENPC, DILA, ARCKU, ROCAU, MCAF, PBAXU, DHACU, MPRAU, JUN.U, SVNAU, NPABU, BCSAU, LGVCU, LFACU, LFACU, VHNAU, RJAC.U, HAIAU, SANBU, MCAAU, UTAAU, FNVTU, VMGAU, MEAC, ROSEU, GTACU, ENERU, NETC.U, NFNT.U, MNTN.U, HWKZ, PACI.U, APXIU, SHAP.U, MITA, DPCSU, CMCAU, DAOOU, OCAX, IXAQU, MTVC.U, TWND, SV, MCAE, NFYS.U, CBRGU, HORIU, MTRY, BRD.U, BPACU, APCA.U, PSTH, GHACU, GLEE, WINV, BTWN, MUDS, MUDS, DKDCA, GGGV, IMAQ, NLIT, DRAY, CNTQ, RICO, CLOE, HPLTU, PPHP, CENQ, PONO, MEOA, LVACU, BNIX, BMAQ, AVHI, AVHI, ATEK.U, PRLHU, CLAQ, ONYXU, FLYA, ACDI.U, AFACU, ALORU, WEL.U, CPTK, KCGI, REVE, SANB, AEAC, LMAO, GIW, ASPA, UPTD, CHWA, OXAC, RCFA.U, EVE.U, PMVC, BHSE, ISLE, ISLE, AEAEU, GIA, BOAC, PIPP, KINZ, QFTA, GACQ, APAC, NOVV, VCXA, CNDB.U, SIER, HTAQ.U, AACI, SGIIU, PORT.U, GPAC, OTEC, SHQA, AEHA, HHGC, ARBG, BCAC, MAQC, RAM, GWII, PAFO, RVAC, FLAG, FLAG, MAXN, TMPM, SWAG, INKA,
- Added Positions: FRXB, IPOF, ARRW, CAS, ACII,
- Reduced Positions: VMAC, CFVI, TVAC, MCMJ, YSAC, IVAN, SBEA, FPAC, FPAC,
- Sold Out: HZAC, RNW, BZUN, RTPY, GGPI, CHPM, RKLB, CBAH, MOTN, DCRC, NGAB, SPIR, LIII, SEAH, ISOS, XPDI, PAIC, BSN, ESSC, DDMX, DDMX, CFV, TMTS, THMA, GIIX, MRAC, ACHR, IACB, DILAU, MIR, MACQ, SWBK, MLAC, HUGS, FORE, ML, HIPO, GIG, AXDX, ESPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Linden Advisors LP
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio.
- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 3,098,148 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
- Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,000,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.
- TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (TRTL.U) - 2,970,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (LGSTU)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (DTRT)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,064,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp (MBSC.U)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ST Energy Transition I Ltd (STET.U)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (BMAC.U)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II by 123.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.Sold Out: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: CHP Merger Corp (CHPM)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.
