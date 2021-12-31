Linden Advisors LP Buys Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Baozun Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp, Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp, DTRT Health Acquisition Corp, Black Mountain Acquisition Corp, M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp, sells Horizon Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC, Baozun Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Gores Guggenheim Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Advisors LP. As of 2021Q4, Linden Advisors LP owns 606 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 3,098,148 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69% Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) - 3,000,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp III (TRTL.U) - 2,970,000 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.107300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,064,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II by 123.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.