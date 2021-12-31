Caas Capital Management Lp Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, State Street Corporation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Cummins Inc, Enphys Acquisition Corp, sells Comcast Corp, State Street Corporation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, EQT Corp, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caas Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Caas Capital Management Lp owns 838 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caas+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 779,600 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 296,073 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 678,300 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 1,558,100 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 571,700 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 296,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,639,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 432,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Enphys Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 231,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 346,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 184.45%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $222.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 185,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 125.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 547,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 2357.74%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 84,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 1026.25%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $146.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 6984.66%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Certara Inc by 394.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 279,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.