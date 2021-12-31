Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Yum China Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, TC Energy Corp

New Purchases: ZBH, ICSH, IWM, CSCO, CL, GNRC, IVV, TSLA, VGT, FB, PNC, XLK,

ZBH, ICSH, IWM, CSCO, CL, GNRC, IVV, TSLA, VGT, FB, PNC, XLK, Added Positions: MMP, EBAY, JMST, AMZN, CERN, VNQI, GOOGL, COMT, JNJ, BLKB, CMF, VWO, BRK.B, CQP, VTI, VEA, MSFT, SPSB, EMLP, IEFA, SLQD, VNQ, VWOB, RWX, JPM, AAPL, SHYG, IAU, STIP, VB, VO, CMCSA, VSGX, ABC, SCHB, SCHF, SCHE, PEP, BDX, SUSB, DIS,

MMP, EBAY, JMST, AMZN, CERN, VNQI, GOOGL, COMT, JNJ, BLKB, CMF, VWO, BRK.B, CQP, VTI, VEA, MSFT, SPSB, EMLP, IEFA, SLQD, VNQ, VWOB, RWX, JPM, AAPL, SHYG, IAU, STIP, VB, VO, CMCSA, VSGX, ABC, SCHB, SCHF, SCHE, PEP, BDX, SUSB, DIS, Reduced Positions: YUMC, LPLA, BX, NTRS, TFX, BND, WMT, INTC, JPST, SYY, AGG, PDBC, PG, IGSB, EMB, BWX, CTAS, JNK, VIGI, MA, ESGV, BLK, SPY, ABBV, LAMR, SUSA, USMV, EQIX, COST, CAT,

YUMC, LPLA, BX, NTRS, TFX, BND, WMT, INTC, JPST, SYY, AGG, PDBC, PG, IGSB, EMB, BWX, CTAS, JNK, VIGI, MA, ESGV, BLK, SPY, ABBV, LAMR, SUSA, USMV, EQIX, COST, CAT, Sold Out: TRP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells Yum China Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairview+capital+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 626,814 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,863 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 696,300 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 874,580 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,205,341 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 121,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 84.91%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2730.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 72.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 73,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.863500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairview Capital Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41.