Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys TherapeuticsMD Inc, Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells HP Inc, Charter Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: LOW,

LOW, Added Positions: SCHP, IVV, VO, DIS, TXMD, SPYV, DECK, FNDF, CAT, IJR, IWN, IBM, EWC, IGE, VXUS, XLE,

SCHP, IVV, VO, DIS, TXMD, SPYV, DECK, FNDF, CAT, IJR, IWN, IBM, EWC, IGE, VXUS, XLE, Reduced Positions: VCSH, VIG, AAPL, BYLD, VWO, IVW, VTI, VB, SCHM, VBK, PEP, VOE, BIV, BOND, EFAV, IUSV, AIZ, SPYG, PZT, VUG, IJS, IJK, IGM, VOT, VOOG, IUSG, CL, GOOGL, NWL, UNH, WRB, WMT, SPY, FB, SCHB, FREL, MDY, IWF, VEA, NVDA, MRK, OEF, CMCSA, IWB, XLF,

VCSH, VIG, AAPL, BYLD, VWO, IVW, VTI, VB, SCHM, VBK, PEP, VOE, BIV, BOND, EFAV, IUSV, AIZ, SPYG, PZT, VUG, IJS, IJK, IGM, VOT, VOOG, IUSG, CL, GOOGL, NWL, UNH, WRB, WMT, SPY, FB, SCHB, FREL, MDY, IWF, VEA, NVDA, MRK, OEF, CMCSA, IWB, XLF, Sold Out: HPQ, CHTR, IWM, VV, GE, KD,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TherapeuticsMD Inc, Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells HP Inc, Charter Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 366,471 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 122,811 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 155,832 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 66,081 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,738 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc by 1698.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.59. The stock is now traded at around $0.258900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 757,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $313.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.689300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.