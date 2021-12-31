Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys TherapeuticsMD Inc, Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells HP Inc, Charter Communications Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: LOW,
- Added Positions: SCHP, IVV, VO, DIS, TXMD, SPYV, DECK, FNDF, CAT, IJR, IWN, IBM, EWC, IGE, VXUS, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VIG, AAPL, BYLD, VWO, IVW, VTI, VB, SCHM, VBK, PEP, VOE, BIV, BOND, EFAV, IUSV, AIZ, SPYG, PZT, VUG, IJS, IJK, IGM, VOT, VOOG, IUSG, CL, GOOGL, NWL, UNH, WRB, WMT, SPY, FB, SCHB, FREL, MDY, IWF, VEA, NVDA, MRK, OEF, CMCSA, IWB, XLF,
- Sold Out: HPQ, CHTR, IWM, VV, GE, KD,
For the details of Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asset Management Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 366,471 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 122,811 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 155,832 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 66,081 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,738 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)
Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc by 1698.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.59. The stock is now traded at around $0.258900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 757,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $313.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.689300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Management Group, Inc. keeps buying