Mill Road Capital Management LLC Buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Superior Industries International Inc, Duluth Holdings Inc, Sells Carriage Services Inc, Huttig Building Products Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

- Added Positions: KRP, SUP, DLTH, MNRL, MG, SP, GNK, CNTY, CULP, ALTG,
- Reduced Positions: CSV, HBP, NATR, NDLS,
- Sold Out: QUOT,
- Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 1,433,458 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio.
- Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 4,699,148 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) - 1,843,684 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.72%
- Carriage Services Inc (CSV) - 317,437 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.17%
- Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) - 1,788,960 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22%
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,843,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Superior Industries International Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,221,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 467,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 832.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 111,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $16.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 192,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Mill Road Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.83.
