Mill Road Capital Management LLC Buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Superior Industries International Inc, Duluth Holdings Inc, Sells Carriage Services Inc, Huttig Building Products Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

CSV, HBP, NATR, NDLS, Sold Out: QUOT,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, Superior Industries International Inc, Duluth Holdings Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc, Genco Shipping & Trading, sells Carriage Services Inc, Huttig Building Products Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mill Road Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mill Road Capital Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Big Lots Inc (BIG) - 1,433,458 shares, 21.47% of the total portfolio. Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 4,699,148 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) - 1,843,684 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.72% Carriage Services Inc (CSV) - 317,437 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.17% Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) - 1,788,960 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22%

Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,843,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Superior Industries International Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,221,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 467,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 832.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 111,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $16.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 192,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.54 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.83.