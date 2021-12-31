Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rtw Investments, Lp Buys Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Penumbra Inc, Sells , InMode, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc

Investment company Rtw Investments, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Penumbra Inc, argenx SE, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, sells , InMode, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc, Agenus Inc, Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Rtw Investments, Lp owns 124 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RTW INVESTMENTS, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 889,739 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  2. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 15,802,802 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 1,975,879 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 435,500 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
  5. Masimo Corp (MASI) - 849,971 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
New Purchase: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,373,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,990,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 582,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $17.49, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,023,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 869,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Science 37 Holdings Inc (SNCE)

Rtw Investments, Lp initiated holding in Science 37 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,975,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 620,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in argenx SE by 126.25%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $290.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 317,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc by 268.08%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,980,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,599,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,561,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Rtw Investments, Lp added to a holding in CytomX Therapeutics Inc by 330.40%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $5.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,029,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (DRNA)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Sold Out: LifeSci Acquisition II Corp (LSAQ)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.33.

Sold Out: Helix Acquisition Corp (HLXA)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

Rtw Investments, Lp sold out a holding in Scholar Rock Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $24.14 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $27.49.



