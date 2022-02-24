Vivint Smart Home to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call on February 24, 2022

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to post a press release reporting its results and related presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of its website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx after the close of the financial markets on February 24, 2022 and prior to the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time Dial-in: North America/US (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205 / International (Toll): +1-929-526-1599 Access Code: 397400 Webcast (listen-only) https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F173302934

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days after the call on the Investor Relations page of Vivint’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vivint.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.8 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

VVNT-E

