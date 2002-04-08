GitLab To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results On March 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc. , ( GTLB ), The DevOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 14, 2022.



GitLab will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the call will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its investor relations website ( ir.gitlab.com ) and its Twitter feed ( @gitlab ), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes.

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

GitLab Inc.

[email protected]